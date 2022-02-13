“You wouldn’t last 30 seconds”: Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman’s Twitter exchange hints at potential fight

A recent tweet from YouTuber Dr Disrespect sent fans into a tizzy over the idea of a fight between Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, better known as Dr Disrespect, and Timothy John Betar, better known as TimTheTatman.

Fans on Twitter have mixed reactions to this, with most of them reacting positively and asking for this fight to materialize.

Tweets exchanged between the two streamers also added fuel to the speculation. However, all of this is chatter until either official confirmation is made.

Dr Disrespect taunts TimTheTatman by calling him weak

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Adesanya reminds me a lot of.... me.



Just a raw athlete.



YouTuber Dr Disrespect recently tweeted, saying that professional UFC fighter Adesanya resembles him.

"Adesanya reminds me a lot of....me. Just a raw athlete. It's showtime."

The Two Time felt highly influenced by UFC fighter Adesanya. He considers himself an equally raw athlete. His tweet gave fans the impression that he was ready to fight TimTheTatman.

Tim replied to the tweetstorm with confusion. He was seemingly caught off-guard. This was his reaction to the original tweet.

"What"

Dr Disrespect tweeted again, clearing doubts about what he meant by his earlier tweet. He confidently established that he would destroy Tim in the ring. He said Tim wouldn't stand a chance:

"You wouldn't last 30 seconds in the Octagon with the 2x is what I'm sayin."

This hype created tons of chatter on Twitter, and now fans are gleefully spinning the yarn.

One fan user said that the Two Time would likely lose the bout because of his weak legs.

Another user replied, joking about the Two Time's leg.

@PixelatedCali @DrDisrespect That's what happens when you rely on steroids all your life and then stop taking them

One user commented that Israel Adesanya could have easily lost his previous fight with Robert Whittaker.

@DrDisrespect Izzy could've easily lost that fight if Whittaker kept feinting and THEN throwing. Oh yea and he didn't make him pay with his back to the cage.

One user joked about the similarities between the Two Time and Adesanya.

Sarah QueenDiamondDust Luna 👸 @QueenDiamondDst



He holds his head high, carries himself majestically, and can dance to boot.



@DrDisrespect Adesanya's demeanor really is a lot like Doc's.He holds his head high, carries himself majestically, and can dance to boot.#legend

One user suggested another fight idea, with Mr. Beast facing Dr. Disrespect.

Brandon Dietz @LegendaryDietz



vs The Doc.



Best of 7



All different games/events/hell even do teams



@DrDisrespect I mean can we at least book it right Doc. @MrBeast vs The Doc. Best of 7All different games/events/hell even do teams Do it

Another user ultimately sided with Disrespect and added more fuel to his speculation about being a first-class athlete:

@DrDisrespect There will never be a athletic individual like Doc.. no one has the endurance. No one has the Violence Speed or Momentum!

One user called out the Two Time for being a keyboard warrior.

Another user felt that the UFC fight turned out to be disappointing.

So far, there is no certainty that the two streamers will get in the ring. However, should that suddenly become a reality, fans of the two personalities would have a field day.

