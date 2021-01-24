Dr Disrespect trolls TimTheTatmam for Conor McGregor tweet

Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm trolled Tim "TimTheTatman" Betar on Twitter after the latter tweeted in support of MMA star Conor McGregor.

TimTheTatman tweeted at McGregor saying, "crush it tonight, bro, you're a legend." McGregor is fighting in the main event of UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier. Even though TimTheTatman's tweet was harmless support for the Irish UFC star, Dr Disrespect took the opportunity to lampoon his fellow streamer.

Hahahaha, expecting a response Timmy? Cmon now. You’re better off tweeting KFC — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) January 23, 2021

Dr Disrespect replied to TimTheTatman's tweet saying, "Hahahaha, expecting a response Timmy? Cmon now. You’re better off tweeting KFC." It's quite obviously a snide remark about TimTheTatman's body size.

While Dr Disrespect has his own go-to insults, TimTheTatman usually relies on taking shots at Dr Disrespect's age.

TimTheTatman replied saying, "do you stay up late enough to watch UFC fights doc??"

Of course, all the insults are friendly banter between the two streamers. It's always entertaining for fans who can't seem to get enough of the two.

Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman watch Conor McGregor's future being decided.

McGregor has been a noteworthy MMA star since his debut appearance in UFC. He had a massive global following and many professional accolades to his name. Even though he has seen his fair share of controversy, McGregor remains incredibly popular.

This is McGregor's first fight against Poirier in 2021. His last fight was against Donald Cerrone, which he won dramatically. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see McGregor back in action.

It remains uncertain who McGregor will fight after Poirier. YouTuber Jake Paul is one possible name that has been circulating among fans. Along with many in the MMA world, UFC President Dana White has rejected the possibility of a professional MMA athlete fighting a non-professional.

But McGregor hasn't publicly refused to fight Paul yet. In fact, he previously supported the Paul brothers' association with the sport of boxing.

Jake Paul has been consistent with his attacks and insults against McGregor in hopes of stirring the MMA star. One of his recent insult videos was filmed in a Raising Cane's store, where Paul compared McGregor to chicken.