Jake Paul officially announces his upcoming fight

Jake Paul recently teased that he had a big announcement coming up, and many theorized that it would involve another fight.

Predictably, the 24-year-old ended up revealing the official date for his next fight, which is scheduled to take place on April 17 of this year.

His announcement took place on Triller because the company will essentially be hosting the event.

Unfortunately, Jake Paul didn't announce who the fight was against, which is something that his fans are dying to know.

Jake Paul broke the news by saying:

"Hate me or love me, you can't stop me. April 17th. I headline a global PPV event and I am getting my third knock-out in a row. I look to prove to the world that I am and I will remain one of the biggest names in this sport."

Possible opponents for Jake Paul in his upcoming boxing bout

The most obvious selection for Jake Paul's fight would be Ben Askren.

When Jake Paul started calling out other fighters after his victory against Nate Robinson, Ben Askren was one of the first individuals to genuinely accept a challenge from the YouTuber.

However, it didn't seem like Jake Paul ever took the invitation seriously as he has kept quiet on the challenge up until now.

A second choice for the fight would be Conor McGregor. Yesterday, Jake Paul released a video calling the Irishman the "world's biggest chicken".

Jake Paul has been incredibly persistent in calling McGregor out for a fight ever since his last victory, which gave him a 2-0 record.

If Conor McGregor takes on Jake Paul, an announcement would likely be made after the former's fight, which takes place this weekend. It would explain the mystery behind why no opponent was announced yet.

Having said that, it's still a stretch to theorize on who exactly Jake Paul will be fighting next.