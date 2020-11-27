Dr Disrespect upsets Mobile gamers after calling it inferior, gets called out for using Indian Mobile pro Sc0ut for clout

Dr Disrespect has managed to once again upset mobile gamers all around the world.
The outrage against Herschel "Dr Disrespect" Beahm comes after he posted a tweet in which he suggested that mobile gaming is inferior to computer gaming.
He has made such statements in the past as well. However, he had later apologized for them. In August he had even collaborated with Indian mobile gamer Tanmay "ScoutOP" Singh.
Now, however, Dr Disrespect has made a more elaborate statement on the matter. People have since accused him of using Scout for clout and criticized him for flip-flopping on the matter.
Dr Disrespect suggests mobile gaming is inferior, gets criticized on Twitter
Back on June 10, 2019, Dr Disrespect posted the following on Twitter.
The tweet had divided the community and the Doc had subsequently apologized for it during a stream.
As can be seen in the video below, he had said that he wants to get ahead of the controversy, and claimed that the tweet was a “spur of a moment” thing that he did not mean.
In August Dr Disrespect had, to the delight of Indian gamers, collaborated with ScoutOP. While the stream wasn’t exactly a “huge success," it was the first time a notable streamer had collaborated with an Indian gaming personality. People had even chalked up any “awkwardness” in the stream on the cultural differences between the two streamers.
Regardless, Dr Disrespect has now again thrown shade on mobile gaming and posted the following on November 26, 2020.
The Doc was talking about his PC setup and said that mobile gaming is not a “serious thing” comparatively. The tweet again seemed to divide the community, as can be seen below.
However, many people criticized the Doc for effectively using a “mobile gamer” for clout.
People were very disappointed with him and thought that he doesn't have the right to make such a statement after having apologized for something very similar recently.