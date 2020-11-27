Dr Disrespect upsets Mobile gamers after calling it inferior, gets called out for using Indian Mobile pro Sc0ut for clout

Dr Disrespect has managed to once again upset mobile gamers all around the world.

The outrage against Herschel "Dr Disrespect" Beahm comes after he posted a tweet in which he suggested that mobile gaming is inferior to computer gaming.

He has made such statements in the past as well. However, he had later apologized for them. In August he had even collaborated with Indian mobile gamer Tanmay "ScoutOP" Singh.

Now, however, Dr Disrespect has made a more elaborate statement on the matter. People have since accused him of using Scout for clout and criticized him for flip-flopping on the matter.

Dr Disrespect suggests mobile gaming is inferior, gets criticized on Twitter

Back on June 10, 2019, Dr Disrespect posted the following on Twitter.

Mobile gamers aren’t real gamers. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 10, 2019

The tweet had divided the community and the Doc had subsequently apologized for it during a stream.

As can be seen in the video below, he had said that he wants to get ahead of the controversy, and claimed that the tweet was a “spur of a moment” thing that he did not mean.

In August Dr Disrespect had, to the delight of Indian gamers, collaborated with ScoutOP. While the stream wasn’t exactly a “huge success," it was the first time a notable streamer had collaborated with an Indian gaming personality. People had even chalked up any “awkwardness” in the stream on the cultural differences between the two streamers.

This has nothing to do with being Indian. His type of content will not go well with scout's, and the stream will probably be awkward due to the cultural differences — Vishnu Vardhan Bheemreddy (@Vishnu_Vain) August 19, 2020

Regardless, Dr Disrespect has now again thrown shade on mobile gaming and posted the following on November 26, 2020.

I’ve got 3 state-of-the-art 1ms speed color calibrated monitors staring at me, a keyboard with titan switch optical keystrokes and a mouse that weighs literally nothing backed by a 200k multi pc setup....



....and you have the guts to tell me mobile gaming is a serious thing? — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 26, 2020

The Doc was talking about his PC setup and said that mobile gaming is not a “serious thing” comparatively. The tweet again seemed to divide the community, as can be seen below.

Image via Dr Disrespect, Twitter

However, many people criticized the Doc for effectively using a “mobile gamer” for clout.

Yeah says the man who has to collab with a “mobile gamer” to get attention of Indian audience when you got kicked out of twitch and have to stay relevant on YT😂 — Deep Rahul (@deeprahul93) November 26, 2020

Until you played with Scout from India and retracted every statement you made about mobile gaming cause you didn’t wanna upset him. Though I agree generally. — Livvo I 46 I (@CfVucinic) November 26, 2020

I know this is something not to take too serious, it's just like a UFC or WWE promo. But it's kinda hard to sell a drama if you already apologized to your mobile gamer fans. pic.twitter.com/OWKNSmeQjG — PartyBoySydney 🇵🇭🇯🇵 (@SZxlr8) November 26, 2020

People were very disappointed with him and thought that he doesn’t have the right to make such a statement after having apologized for something very similar recently.