Moving into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Dr Disrespect wants to see custom settings for each individual Warzone playlist. As of now, Warzone in Modern Warfare features options for different sizes in groups. The options range from solo all the way up to quads, but no further than that.

It has been confirmed that Warzone would be the standard model for Battle Royale in the upcoming Black Ops Cold War as well, and the major changes to the map and game mode will likely be dropping in December 2020. That is the perfect chance to make some major changes, and the reason why Dr Disrespect has begun to have his own thoughts on what could be added.

Dr Disrespect wants custom settings for COD: Warzone going forward

(Image Credit: Dr Disrespect/Youtube)

In a clip from Dr Disrespect, which was brought to light by Dexerto, Doc brings up a point about the individual games in Warzone. Across the board in Warzone, whether a player is in a solo game or a quad game, the rules of the match stay the same. Circle sizes are the same, and the speed at which they move in stays the same.

It's clear Dr Disrespect has been thinking about that subject and he went on to say:

"I really hope they consider this for Cold War, but making sure each game mode, whether it's solos, duos, trios, or quads, gets its own sort of custom settings. In terms of circle speed, buy zones and how much they cost. The rate at which the circles move."

Dr Disrespect ended his idea by saying, "I don't know man, like duos is even kind of slow." It appears that his main point is that each mode needs its own rules in order to compensate for speeds of the game. While quads are generally fast paced and full of action, to the point where circles can even feel too fast at times, solos is the exact opposite. Players in solo are much more susceptible to death and will generally play slow. That makes circles moving in at the same general speed feel far too long and drawn out.

Many players likely agree with Dr Disrespect, and it would be great to see Black Ops Cold War implement rule differences in Warzone. There are rumors of custom or private Warzone matches being implemented eventually, but that wouldn't resolve the difference in rules for matchmaking. Only time will tell if Doc's words are taken into account.