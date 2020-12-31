Dr Disrespect wrecks his Lamborghini in "car crash," buys an Alpina B7 soon after

Herschel Guy Beahm IV aka Dr Disrespect, who is one of the biggest streamers globally, recently revealed that he suffered a car crash. It left his classic red Lamborghini totalled.

The 38-year old streamer took to Twitter to notify fans about the alarming incident.

According to the tweet, one of his Lamborghini tires blew out, which saw it crash into a BMW dealership. The streamer suggested that he was in control, which might've saved him from some frightening consequences.

No stream today.



Weird story. I was driving the Lambo and one of the tires blew out. I lost control even though I was still in control. I wound up crashing into the front entrance of a BMW dealership... totaled the Lambo.



So I bought an Alpina B7.



See you tomorrow Champs. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) December 30, 2020

However, his tweet's key takeaway was that he ended up buying a brand-new Alpina B7 as the Lamborghini's replacement.

He also offered fans a glimpse of his gorgeous new set of wheels in response to fellow streamer Trainwreck's tweet.

Here's how the exchange went on Twitter:

Dr Disrespect's original tweet seemed to be laced with sarcasm, but it did have some fans worried.

Twitter was abuzz with reactions, as a section of concerned fans enquired about h health. Others marvelled at the stunning new addition to his gallery of luxury cars.

Twitter reacts to Dr Disrespect's new car- An Alpina B7

Dr Disrespect is known for his love of luxury cars. The Lamborghini is often touted as his personal favourites and has been integral to his larger than life persona.

Crashing into a BMW dealership does comes across as a little far-fetched and coincidental. This incident also brings back memories of his car crash hoax last year, where a realistic VFX video created hysteria online.

Here are some other reactions on Twitter:

Didnt buy the whole dealership? — BW (@brwxd) December 30, 2020

Glad to hear your safe and sound. Firm Handshakes Doc. — RyanFletcherTV (@RyanFletcherTV) December 30, 2020

Hope everything is ok! — philip_letcher (@LetcherPhilip) December 30, 2020

As long as you're still in control, that's all that matters 2x — 🤘🏽⚡️UCHI⚡️🤘🏽 (@UchiGang) December 30, 2020

As long as you’re okay. See you tomorrow. — Aaron "NinjaStreak456" Vantrees (@AVantrees) December 30, 2020

Good news is the Champ survived! Let's go baby 😤 — Shadow | Nemesis (@ShadowEagleX) December 30, 2020

I hope your ok doc , love you ☺️☺️ — Leelo (@Leelolilylil) December 30, 2020

Hopefully no injuries. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. — Travis 'Knight_of_None' Nemec (@Knight_of_Nemec) December 30, 2020

Wow GTA is that you? pic.twitter.com/yo1B3nNbMx — NAVONSKI NAVONSKI (@NNavonski) December 30, 2020

That car is the perfect flex. — NiceWigg (@NiceWigg) December 30, 2020

With the purchase of the Alpina B7, Dr Disrespect continues to expand his enviable collection of cars.

Today, he is one of the most popular streamers globally. Despite having received an unceremonious Twitch ban that remains shrouded in mystery, the streamer has been able to dominate YouTube with his highly entertaining streams.

This incident isn't likely to slow him down.