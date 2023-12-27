Dragon Ball Legends Bandai Namco ID Campaign: How to get free Chrono Crystals

The developers of Dragon Ball Legends have announced the Bandai Namco ID Campaign, where players have the chance to acquire 150 Chrono Crystals by creating their unique identification on the company's website and linking it to the game. This limited-time campaign is currently live and will conclude on January 31, 2024, at 06:00 UTC. The rewards earned during the campaign will be distributed to participants after its conclusion.

On that note, this article provides the steps required for creating the Bandai Namco ID.

Bandai Namco ID Campaign in Dragon Ball Legends: Everything you need to know

Expand Tweet

Steps to create a Bandai Namco ID

Follow the steps below to create your own Bandai Namco ID:

1) Access the Bandai Namco ID website

Visit the official Bandai Namco ID creation website at "https://www.bandainamcoid.com/v2/oauth2/signup"

2) Manually sign up

On the signup page, avoid using other services like Facebook or Twitter. Instead, manually enter your email address, choose a secure password, and confirm it. Click "Next" to proceed.

3) Provide personal information

Select your "Country/Territory of Residence" and enter your "Date of Birth." Agree to the terms of the agreement by checking the box located at the bottom left corner. Then, select the "Agree" button to go to the next page on the website.

4) Authenticate the code

An authentication code will be sent to the email address you provided. Check your email, retrieve the code, paste it into the "Authentication Code" field, and click "Authenticate" to continue.

5) Express preferences

You will be prompted to express a few preferences through the provided checkboxes. Once you've made your selections, click the "Accept All" button to complete the Bandai Namco ID creation process.

Why create a Bandai Namco ID?

A Bandai Namco ID is a unique identification number that allows you to access various features and benefits across different Bandai Namco games. Creating an ID not only enhances the security of your account but also lets you back up your progress in the games.

Additionally, the Chrono Crystals obtained during this campaign can be used to summon different characters or to acquire various in-game equipment.

Try not to miss out on the opportunity to boost your Dragon Ball Legends adventure by participating in the Bandai Namco ID campaign, as it will grant you 150 Chrono Crystals, valuable in-game Ballcurrency.

Participate in the ongoing Legends League festival in Dragon Ball Legends to access new characters and receive various rewards.