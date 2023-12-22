The Dragon Ball Legends Festival 2023 has been a rollercoaster of excitement, surprises, and jaw-dropping reveals. As this festival continues, players can anticipate a cascade of game-changing updates introducing fresh characters, enticing rewards, and various enhancements.

Details about these upcoming updates were recently unveiled in a video on the creator's YouTube channel, providing fans with a glimpse into what lies ahead.

This article provides details of this update that was announced on December 22.

Dragon Ball Legends Festival 2023 Part 3 revelations

Festival Hoi-Poi returns

In a moment of eager anticipation, players are treated to the announcement of the second Festival Hoi-Poi. Following the familiar step-style format, participants can once again vie for Chrono Crystals, LL Multi-Z Power 100, and various other rewards.

The final step, offering random items and a chance at coveted LL Multi-Z Power, adds an extra layer of excitement. Players are encouraged to fully immerse themselves in the Hoi-Poi festivities to reap the rewards.

New character revealed: Ultra Instinct -Sign- Goku

The spotlight shines on the highly-anticipated reveal of the new character, Ultra Instinct -Sign- Goku. Accompanied by an awe-inspiring orchestral rendition of Genkaitoppa X Survivor, this Ultra rarity character is poised to leave an indelible mark on the battlefield.

The skill set of this version of Goku is vast, making it a powerhouse in the upcoming update. The unique gauge and Dokabaki Impact Loss Nullification add layers of complexity, establishing Goku as a formidable force.

Ultra Space-Time Rush extravaganza

The festival introduces a special edition of the Ultra Space-Time Rush, spanning three weeks and featuring a total of 7 Rushes and 32 battles. Players can expect three times the regular amount of ZENKAI Rush Medals and Rush Medals, making this event a must-participate.

With an abundance of Awakening Equipments and ZENKAI Awakened characters, there's no shortage of reasons to join in on the action-packed Rush in Dragon Ball Legends.

Ultra Space-Time Rush LITE transition

For those currently engaged in the Ultra Space-Time Rush LITE event, a transition is on the horizon. The LITE version will be replaced, but players are reassured that they can use this opportunity to familiarize themselves with the mechanics before venturing into the Ultra Space-Time Rush SUPER event.

Whether players choose to clear it all at once or progress incrementally in Dragon Ball Legends, the decision is theirs.

Equipment Ultra Upgrade bonanza

A power surge awaits with the Equipment Ultra Upgrade bonanza, boasting superior bonuses compared to the Mega Upgrade bonanza. Unprecedented for anniversaries and Legends Festivals, players are urged to upgrade their powerful Equipment to capitalize on unique opportunities for character enhancement in Dragon Ball Legends.

New year celebrations

The festival extends its reach into the new year, offering a plethora of campaigns and events to commemorate the holiday season:

Dragon Ball Legends journey recap video campaign: Players can create personalized videos based on their Legends play records.

Players can create personalized videos based on their Legends play records. Equipment Ultra Upgrade Bonanza: Equipment receives upgraded bonuses for enhanced character performance.

Equipment receives upgraded bonuses for enhanced character performance. CHOICE BATTLE Part 3: Players can earn Z Power for SP characters in Dragon Ball Legends by targeting characters from the Universe Survival Saga.

Players can earn Z Power for SP characters in Dragon Ball Legends by targeting characters from the Universe Survival Saga. Happy Holiday raid: A limited-time raid from 23/12 - 26/12 offering up to 1,000 Chrono Crystals.

A limited-time raid from 23/12 - 26/12 offering up to 1,000 Chrono Crystals. New Year's Super Space-Time Duel 2023-2024: Players can battle for special items and win up to 1,000 Chrono Crystals.

Players can battle for special items and win up to 1,000 Chrono Crystals. New Year Legends Battle Royal - God Ki: A special end-of-the-year version of BATTLE ROYAL, offering additional tickets for more battles.

A special end-of-the-year version of BATTLE ROYAL, offering additional tickets for more battles. New Year's Gift raid 2024: A unique raid with five bosses, each with an Element advantage, and the introduction of Element-exclusive LL Multi-Z Power and Large Arts Cores.

As the curtain falls on 2023, Dragon Ball Legends Festival 2023 promises an unforgettable experience for its dedicated fanbase.

Whether participants are engaging in the Festival Hoi-Poi, conquering the Ultra Space-Time Rush, upgrading equipment, or unleashing the might of Ultra Instinct -Sign- Goku, there are many exciting events ahead.