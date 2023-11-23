Dragon Ball Legends Festival Edition 2023: Double summon, new characters, and more

Dragon Ball Legends is set to dazzle its fans once again with the Legends Festival 2023. This game stands as a testament to the enduring passion of its dedicated player base with 80 million users worldwide. The Festival Edition scheduled to begin on November 24, 2023, is set to engage a global audience with new features and updated gameplay.

This article will provide a summary of changes that are going to affect the game in that event.

Dragon Ball Legends Festival Edition updates

Double summon

Legends Festival 2023 brings a double dose of excitement with two free summon events. In one of them, daily logins offer players "Legends Festival 2023 Celebration!! Summon Tickets," providing chances to summon LL characters like Super Saiyan Trunks (Adult) and Super Saiyan God SS Goku and Vegeta.

The other involves the free 100x summon, accessible by accumulating 100 Summon Tickets through Legends Festival special missions. This allows players to summon 100 characters at once, with the final three guaranteed to be LL characters.

The Legends Festival event provides an opportunity for players to enhance their character roster and explore new additions without any cost.

Diverse array of special events

In addition to summoning activities, the Legends Festival 2023 introduces a range of special events. Players can also participate in the Festival challenge to earn FESTIVAL TUESDAY medals as rewards.

A Special Login Bonus will also be on offer, serving as an additional incentive for active participation in the event. Furthermore, Legends Festival 2023's special missions present an opportunity to earn Chrono Crystals and LL-exclusive multi-Z power.

Whether it's taking on challenges, collecting medals, or completing missions, this Dragon Ball Legends festival provides a well-rounded experience.

Festival frenzy unleashed

Players can immerse themselves in the pulse-pounding action of different festival-related events like Non-Stop Festival Raids, Festival Faceoff, Festival Duel 2023, and an enhanced Treasure Battle during the Legends Festival 2023.

This Dragon Ball Legends Festival also introduces the equipment mega upgrade bonanza, elevating the power of characters by ensuring they wield even more formidable effects. The diverse range of activities available during the occasion offers players a thrilling and varied experience, from challenging raids to strategic faceoffs and enhanced battles.

With the added element of upgrading equipment, the Legends Festival 2023 provides a comprehensive and engaging gaming experience for players seeking excitement and rewards in the world of Legends.

New characters

The Dragon Ball Legends Festival unveils two dynamic character pairs set to unleash chaos — SP Golden Frieza and the formidable LL Super Saiyan God SS Evolved Vegeta and Super Saiyan God SS Kaioken Goku.

Additionally, SP Gotenks and LL Ultimate Gohan are joining the roster during the event, promising players fresh strategies and synergies to explore. The diverse lineup of characters introduces new tactical possibilities, encouraging gamers to experiment with different combinations and tactics.

This expansion of the roster will add depth to the festival, providing players with additional choices and challenges as they navigate the dynamic world of Legends.

During Legends Festival 2023, players can expect a deluge of thrilling summons, engaging events, and the arrival of formidable characters that promise to be an exciting treat.

Newly released units in this event will also have their own special abilities, like the Ultra Super Janemba ones released a month ago in Dragon Ball Legends.