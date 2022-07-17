Dragon Ball Legends free redeem codes (July 2022)

Bandai Namco and Dimps created the mobile video game Dragon Ball Legends. It is inspired by Dragon Ball, possibly the most well-known anime in the world. In this game, not only are many new redeem codes made available during special occasions but fresh codes are also released each month, providing players with fantastic bonuses.

This article will mention several active codes for Dragon Ball Legends for the month of July, as well as the easy steps involved in using these special codes.

Dragon Ball Legends free codes for Gems, Coins, and more

Players may use each of the Dragon Ball Legends free codes just once. They are also urged to redeem these codes as soon as possible because some of them can expire when the month comes to a conclusion. The following is the list of all the active in-game codes:

qhebjHH: Redeem this code to get 500 Gems

X6AyEGBv: Redeem this to get 300 Gems

wayline7yz: Redeem this code to get 300 Gems

waylinexxk: Redeem this code to get 300 Gems

wayline628: Redeem this code to get 300 Gems

b6AyELBt: Redeem this code to get 500 Gems

Freepull30: Redeem this code to get 200 Gems and 2 advanced summon orbs

OneIsAll: Redeem this code to get an exclusive reward

w3cBk2QJ: Redeem this code to get and get S rank Piccolo

i4PNW4nV: Redeem this code to get 100 Gems and 500K Coins

B5kMAvGk: Redeem this code to get 400 Gems

L5kJ69m: Redeem this code to get 20 SS Hero Shards

Resource999: Redeem this code to get 199 Gems and 9999 Coins

R5kKCeDw: Redeem this code to get 200 gems and 2 Senzu Beans

b4PMjyud: Redeem this code and get 200 Gems

DRAGON BALL LEGENDS @DB_Legends

Fight through 100 floors against progressively stronger enemies to get Goku (DBL16-01S)'s Awakening Z Power & Chrono Crystals! Use Quick Battle to fight continuously and breeze your way through!



#DBLegends #Dragonball

DRAGON BALL LEGENDS @DB_Legends

Fight through 100 floors against progressively stronger enemies to get Goku (DBL16-01S)'s Awakening Z Power & Chrono Crystals! Use Quick Battle to fight continuously and breeze your way through!

#DBLegends #Dragonball

#DBL4thAnniversary

Players can easily redeem these codes by following these four easy steps:

Tap the player avatar icon in the top left corner of the screen after starting the game. Open a new tab and look for the Redeem option. In the box, enter any active code. To collect prizes, enter each code one at a time in the text box and click the Exchange button.

Redeeming codes are one of the best ways to upgrade items faster in RPG games like Roblox and Dragon Ball Legends. It helps in earning special rewards as well. Players should redeem all codes quickly as some codes may expire soon.

How to earn free redeem codes in Dragon Ball Legends

DRAGON BALL LEGENDS @DB_Legends



ULTRA Super Vegito is here!



If this post reaches 15,000 RTs and shares worldwide, we'll give all players 150 Chrono Crystals!



RT Campaign ends 7/15/2022 6:00 AM (UTC).



#DBLegends

DRAGON BALL LEGENDS @DB_Legends

ULTRA Super Vegito is here!

If this post reaches 15,000 RTs and shares worldwide, we'll give all players 150 Chrono Crystals!

RT Campaign ends 7/15/2022 6:00 AM (UTC).

#DBLegends

#DBL4thAnniversary

Game codes are essential for obtaining exclusive rewards and making progress more quickly in the game. The developers often provide a few events that allow gamers to collect free redemption codes for exclusive bonuses and rewards. Similar to Coin Master codes, some of these codes are distributed by developers on Twitter.

Moreover, players can also get additional coupons from unique in-game occasions and other social media websites. In-game items like Gems, Coins, Hero Shards, Summon Orbs, Senzu Beans, and more can be obtained via a variety of free redeem codes.

Dragon Ball Legends is well-known for its amazing 3D graphics and characters, which make gamers reminisce about their youth. The PvP mode is very popular, letting users engage in live combat with other Dragon Ball fans from across the world and can help determine who the players in the game are.

