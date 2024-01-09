Dragon Ball Legends Team Message 2024: Zenkai awakening, GT campaign, and more

Dragon Ball Legends Team Message 2024 is the latest video from the developer's YouTube channel, which revitalized the Legends Festival 2023 that has been holding players' attention since late November. As the festival approaches its conclusion, the video introduces an array of new features, including Zenkai Awakening, a revamped login bonus, and fresh equipment. Everything is designed to enhance players' overall experience and engagement with the game.

This article presents a comprehensive list of the changes highlighted in the Dragon Ball Legends Team Message 2024 video.

When will the Legends Festival end in Dragon Ball Legends?

The current festival is set to conclude on January 25, 2024, at 06:00 UTC. It has brought forth a variety of elements, incorporating new characters, events, and Zenkai enhancements.

What new features are introduced in the Dragon Ball Legends Team Message 2024 video?

Zenkai Awakening

The headline of this video is the Zenkai Awakening of LL Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta, the character introduced during the game's 3rd anniversary. Zenkai Awakening has been the focal point of the power enhancement of any character, and this one follows the same pattern.

After a patient wait of about two and a half years, fans can now enhance their Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta through the Zenkai ability, targeting characters with Element: GRN and Tag: Fusion Warrior. The Awakening Z Power can be obtained through the Zenkai Rush Battle and missions, providing players with the perfect opportunity to strengthen various characters in Dragon Ball Legends.

New campaign and login bonus

As the Legends Festival concludes, a new campaign has emerged to kick off 2024 with a bang, and it's centered around the beloved Dragon Ball GT series. The Dragon Ball GT Festival - Episode Campaign: GT promises to delight GT fans, featuring a range of exciting content and surprises.

To complement this, a new login bonus and unique equipment for Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta are on the horizon. Since Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta has received a Zenkai Awakening recently, players can integrate both characters into their GT parties for an unbeatable combination.

In addition to the GT campaign, they can look forward to roster additions for the Tag: GT category in the game. The Dragon Ball Legends Team Message 2024 video asked the fans to indulge themselves in the upcoming GT campaign.

Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2024

The highly anticipated Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2024 is scheduled for January 27-28 in Los Angeles. Gaming enthusiasts can participate in live PvP battles at the venue, with dedicated spaces for epic showdowns.

Moreover, a specially designed photo spot is constructed to offer them the chance to capture memories against the backdrop of this show. The event promises much more, including the World Tour Finals for Dragon Ball FighterZ, the World Championship for Dragon Ball Super Card Game, and a booth for Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle.

Continuation of events

The Dragon Ball Legends Team Message 2024 has declared the continuation of the ongoing 100x Summon featuring three guaranteed LLs and various other events until the festival's conclusion. So, players can use their favorite characters in it until the last week of January.

In conclusion, the Dragon Ball Legends Team Message 2024 highlighted some amazing concepts in the game, along with the new campaign and an on-spot contest in Los Angeles.