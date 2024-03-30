Dragon’s Dogma 2 Charming Corset guide: Base armor stats and how to obtain

The Charming Corset is one of the most sought-after pieces of gear in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Much of its popularity lies in its attractive design as well as some of the favorable base stats that it comes with.

However, getting your hands on the Charming Corset is easier said than done. Hence, today’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide will go over how you can obtain it.

How to get the Charming Corset in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The only way to obtain the Corset in the game is to collect 150 Seeker’s Tokens. There are around 240 of these resources found all over the open world.

A good way of finding a majority of these will be to get your hands on the Detection augment of the Trickster vocation. To unlock the Trickster in Dragon’s Dogma 2 you will be required to talk to Luz the Oracle.

You will find the apparition in the Reverent Shrine which is located between Checkpoint Rest Town and Bakbattal. Encountering Luz is also a part of a main questline in the game, so if you are in no hurry to obtain the vocation or the Augment you can wait it out instead of going out of your way searching for the shrine.

Once the Trickster is unlocked, switch to the vocation and then take it to level 2 to unlock the Detection augment. Equip it, and as you explore the open world, important items like Wakestones and Seekr’s Stones will shine from a distance.

Additionally, you will also hear a tapping noise, which is a special sound effect that will alert you of a nearby Seeker’s Stone if they are locked in a chest or hidden away.

Do note that you don’t have to play as a Trickster for the Augment to be active. Augments are universal to all vocations so you can switch back to a preferred class once you unlock Detection.

Charming Corset stats in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you have 150 Seeker’s Tokens, you will then need to cash them in at the nearest Vocation guild. You will then automatically unlock the Charming Corset which has the following base stats:

Physical Defense: 300

Magick Defense: 280

Physical Resistances: Slash 5; Strike 0; Knockdown 60

Elemental Resistances: Ice 5%; Lightning 5%

Debilitation Resistances: Ice 5%

The item is one of the more visually appealing armor sets that you can get your hands on in the game.