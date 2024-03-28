Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to get out of goal (jail)

Some of your decisions in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can land you in jail, or goal, as the RPG likes to call it. Killing civilians or running around in restricted areas will get you locked up quickly, and you will soon find yourself in a cell with your entire inventory emptied out. While you can look to play as a prisoner, foregoing your role as the Arisen and your claim to the throne, you can also escape through various means.

This Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide will go over how to get yourself out of jail.

How to get out of goal in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Here are some ways to get out of goal in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

1) Use a goal key

You can get your hands on a makeshift goal key as you explore the game. If you are already in jail without one, you will find it by breaking some pots in the cell that you are in. You are likely to find a key there.

Additionally, you can buy it from a merchant. Not all merchants sell a makeshift goal key, so if you are looking for one, talk to the one named Dudley, whom you will find at the entrance to Melve.

Makeshift keys are consumable and can only be used once. You can find a permanent, unbreakable key by completing The Caged Magistrate quest. The item can be found at the start of the mission.

Brant will give you the key. You can forge it at Checkpoint Rest Town and return the duplicate to the captain.

2) Bribe the guards

Another way of getting out of jail is to bribe the guards. Some guards will be open to taking your coins and will usually want around 10,000 Gold. Pay the fee and walk out of the cell.

3) Breakout

Some jail cells will have a breakable wall. Punch it with all your might, and it should blow apart. Once the wall is down, quickly make your escape.

How to get back your inventory after escaping the goal in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Since you will lose the entirety of your inventory (but not the goal key if you have one), you might be looking for a way to get them back. All you need to do to retrieve your items is to make your way to the surface, where your pawns will be waiting for you and hand you your items back after interacting with you.