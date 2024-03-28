Dragon's Dogma 2 Gifting guide

Gifting is one of the core RPG features in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and it will help you increase your affinity with some NPCs in the game. For certain characters, this will lead to romance if you play your cards right, and there will be an intimate moment that you share with them once you max out your affinity with them.

However, gifting can be a bit of a complicated process as you will need to take into consideration the type of item you can gift and the particular NPC’s likes and dislikes.

Today’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide will go over everything that you need to know about how gifting works in the RPG.

How to gift items in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Expand Tweet

To be able to gift items to your favorite NPC in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will first be required to speak to the character. Once the dialogue starts, you will see an option to gift them an item. You need to press Square or X on your controller to give them a gift. This will pop up the inventory menu, and you can select the item that you want to send.

Gifts in Dragon’s Dogma 2 cannot be gotten back if you give them away to an NPC. So make sure you are not giving away something like Ferrystones or Wakestones just to see how the NPC would react to the gift.

All gift types in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Here are all the gift types you will find in the RPG:

Beautiful Items

Flowers

Shards

Fancy Items

Rings

Potions

Interesting Items

Weapons

Armor

Adorable Items

Beetles

Flowers

Rare Items

Drops

Monsters

Expensive Items

High-valued items

Merchants and Stores

Expand Tweet

How to give the right gift to your favorite NPC in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To maximize your affinity gains in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must provide them with the right gifts. Each NPC has their own likes and dislikes. To find what each of them like, you need to check out the NPC Logbook from the Main Menu. This option will be under the History tab.

In the character tab for each of the NPCs, you will get to view the type of gifts that they like. By choosing the right gift you can maximize your affinity with Dragon's Dogma 2 NPCs like Wilhelmina and eventually get to romance them.