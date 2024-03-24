Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to unlock the Trickster vocation

The Trickster is one of the specialized late-game vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that you will be able to unlock. It’s an “Arisen only” class like the Magick Archer and the Mystic Spearhand that cannot be equipped on the main Pawn. The Trickster is one of the support classes in the game, which concentrates on creating illusions to trick enemies. They excel at diverting enemy aggro to their illusions, buffing allies, and making encounters much more manageable for the rest of the party.

The Trickster's playstyle is quite unique and there are a lot of fun interactions that you will be able to get out of them. However, you will need to unlock the vocation first.

This Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide will go over how you can unlock the Trickster as you progress through the RPG.

How to get your hands on the Trickster in Dragon’s Dogma 2

In order to unlock the Trickster vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will need to first reach Battahl. While you can directly navigate your way to the nation, it’s best to follow your main quest progressions before going there.

The road to Battahl is quite difficult to conquer, as it is laden with very difficult foes. Hence, it’s best to level up and follow the main questline to eventually reach the nation.

Once you reach Battahl, you will be able to unlock the Trickster vocation quite easily by talking to Luz.

Make your way to the Southeast checkpoint gate when you cross into the new nation. The checkpoint is located to the east of Enoa’s Battahl Forest, just north of Bakbattah. Here, look for a small building by the river, which is the Reverent Shrine.

Here, you will find the NPC Luz. She is incorporeal but can be interacted with. So, talk to her and exhaust all of her dialogue options. Once done, you will automatically unlock the Trickster vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

A more straightforward way of finding Luz will be to complete the main questlines in Battaahl, eventually leading you to Bakbattahl, the nation's capital. Here, you will get the “Flickering Shadows” quest.

To complete the quest, you will need to visit a “special smith” and an “oracle”. You will eventually reach Luz when completing it and unlock the vocation.

Do keep in mind that you do not need to complete “Flickering Shadows” to unlock the Trickster vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You will just need to find and talk to Luz to unlock it.