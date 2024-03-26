Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to complete The Phantom Oxcart

The Phantom Oxcart is one of the many side quests that you will get to unlock in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It can be acquired after you reach Bakbattahl, the capital city of Battahl. Once the city is unlocked, make your way back to Vernworth, and you will overhear a conversation at the Western Oxcart Station. The conversation is about the Phantom Oxcart that only travels at night.

Once the dialogues are done, you will unlock the side quest to investigate this oxcart. This is one of the trickier missions to complete in the RPG, and it’s not surprising that there are many in the community who are struggling with it.

Today’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide goes over how to complete The Phantom Oxcart side mission.

How to easily complete The Phantom Oxcart in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Expand Tweet

After obtaining the Dragon’s Dogma 2 side quest, you will need to wait till nighttime for the mission to progress. If it’s daytime, you can choose to pass the time by sitting on the bench that is nearby.

Once you meet this requisite, here are some of the things you must do to complete The Phantom Oxcart in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

Spot a soldier talking to the oxcart driver about transporting pawns. Oddly, the soldier will start to make a run for it after the dialogues end. Run and tackle him. Pin him down and then start a conversation with him. The soldier wil provide you with some documents. Here, you will get two options: either take the soldier’s gold and set him free or take him to the goal. Neither of the choices affects the progression of the side quest.

Once you get the Merchant’s Documents, head to Captain Brant at Stardropp Inn and hand it over. After a brief conversation about the Phantom Oxcart, he will ask you to follow it to its destination. However, make sure you assume the disguise of a pawn from the Inn before you set out to do so. Once you meet the driver, unequip all of your weapons and armor before you talk to him. He will now allow you to sit in the cart with the rest of the pawns.

As you journey on, Goblins will attack the cart. However, they are pretty weak and you can just punch them to death. Just make sure you do not re-equip any of your weapons and armor at this time, or you will fail the quest. Continue to travel in the cart till you reach the Checkpoint Rest Town. Here, guards will stop the cart to check the cargo. The guards will then proceed to beat up all the pawns. You will have no other choice but to take the beating.

Reboard the cart one more time, and you will reach your final destination, which is the Flamebearer Palace in Battahl. However, there will be another inspection here, and you will be found to be an imposter. The soldiers will become hostile to you, but you can requip your weapons. You and your pawn will then make quick work of the enemy.

After you beat all the soldiers, you will then receive the Labor Requisition Orders. Take this back to Captain Brant to complete The Phantom Oxcart in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Expand Tweet

Rewards for completing The Phantom Oxcart in Dragon’s Dogma 2

After completing The Phantom Oxcart in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will get the following rewards:

4000 XP

The Ring of Momentum

14500 Gold

The Ring of Momentum is a great mid-game item for the Thief and Archer classes in Dragon’s Dogma 2, as it moderately boots the maximum Stamina of the wearer.