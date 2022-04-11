"Do they REALLY exist?": Dream mocks YouTube for demonetizing HasanAbi's video about gay rights

Popular YouTuber Dream responded to a tweet by Hasan "HasanAbi", who shared an email he received from the platform saying his most recent video was demonetized.

Piker uploaded a video titled "Dear Conservatives: GAY PEOPLE EXIST" to his channel today. In the video, the political streamer called out recent anti-LGBT bills and talking points in conservative media. After the video was demonetized, he posted the news on Twitter. The Minecraft YouTuber replied with a sarcastic take on the situation.

dream @dreamwastaken @hasanthehun @YouTube I mean it is controversial, do they REALLY exist? I heard gay people was a myth made up by the gay frogs in my water. solid move by youtube imo. @hasanthehun @YouTube I mean it is controversial, do they REALLY exist? I heard gay people was a myth made up by the gay frogs in my water. solid move by youtube imo.

Dream mocks YouTube for demonetizing HasanAbi video

HasanAbi took to Twitter after receiving an email from YouTube stating that his most recent video was demonetized after being manually reviewed. The video, titled "Dear Conservatives: GAY PEOPLE EXIST", was deemed by the platform to not be suitable for all advertisers. He expressed his disappointment with YouTube's decision, saying it was wrong for the website to take this stance on his video.

hasanabi @hasanthehun cmon @YouTube this is a wild one to demonetize cmon @YouTube this is a wild one to demonetize https://t.co/4j58pESXWK

Dream, the immensely successful Minecraft YouTuber, responded to the tweet with a sarcastic jab. It can be inferred that he supports HasanAbi's video and is also criticizing the move to demonetize the video by YouTube. He poked fun at the idea of LGBT people not existing. He joked that they were a myth created by gay frogs in the water, in reference to a notorious rant by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Google, YouTube's parent company, has a history of supporting LGBT rights. However, the YouTube platform has a history of demonetizing videos that cover LGBT topics regardless of their context. With that in mind, it may be seen as unsurprising that HasanAbi's video was demonetized.

Fans react to Dream's tweet about HasanAbi's video

Given the size of his audience, it's not surprising that the YouTuber's reply to HasanAbi generated more responses than the original tweet. Many fans have poked fun at the YouTuber in the past for keeping his sexuality private. Fans that joke about his sexuality had a field day with this tweet.

He has stated in the past that he feels comfortable enough with his sexuality that he's open to joking about it with his friends. He is known for keeping many personal details about himself private, so his decision not to openly speak about his sexuality is not surprising.

The two-time Streamy winner is a supporter of LGBT rights and has many LGBT fans. It was likely expected that he would take this stance in support of HasanAbi's video, as well as have a little fun with the situation by joking about it.

Edited by Mayank Shete