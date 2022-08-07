Dream reaches 30 million subscribers on YouTube, thanks fans for making his dream come true

Often dubbed the biggest Minecraft content creator, Clay "Dream" has achieved a new milestone as his YouTube channel recently crossed the 30 million subscriber mark.

The Minecraft legend took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion and thanked his viewers for their continued support in helping him accomplish such a monumental feat.

Dream @Dream 30 MILLION subscribers on Youtube. we did it.



I can't imagine the smile on kid me's face. I don't have to though because that kid still exists inside me, and the smile is massive.



thank you for helping me live my dream every day. thank you for making me feel like a kid again. 30 MILLION subscribers on Youtube. we did it.I can't imagine the smile on kid me's face. I don't have to though because that kid still exists inside me, and the smile is massive.thank you for helping me live my dream every day. thank you for making me feel like a kid again.

Known by many aliases, Clay has been making waves in the gaming community for the last couple of years. As one of the fastest-growing YouTube channels, he is known to have gained over 10 million subscribers over the course of a year or so. He is also renowned for popularizing Minecraft Manhunt and is the proprietor of the highly popular and exclusive server Dream SMP.

"Thank you for helping me live my dream every day": Twitter abuzz as the beloved Minecraft player reaches 30 million subscribers

The faceless YouTuber has been on the platform since 2014. However, the veteran's content only took off in 2019 and has since become a staple in Minecraft circles around the world.

His channel covers everything related to the game. One of his channel's very first successful video series was about finding the world seed of the popular YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie".

He hit the 10 million subscriber mark back in September 2020, and the fact that he has tripled that within two years speaks volumes about his reputation. Part of the famous Minecraft trio called the Dream Team, he is famous for his collaborative streams with his friends Nick “Sapnap” and George “GeorgeNotFound”.

The faceless face of Minecraft took to Twitter to announce achieving the milestone of 30 million subscribers, saying:

"30 MILLION subscribers on Youtube. we did it. I can't imagine the smile on kid me's face."

He also thanked his long-time fans and attributed his successful YouTube career to their dedicated viewership:

"Thank you for helping me live my dream every day. Thank you for making me feel like a kid again."

Fellow friends, streamers, and fans from the Minecraft community and the gaming world at large flocked to social media to congratulate the YouTuber on this massive achievement. Many shared their custom-made fan art to commemorate the day:

Streamers and internet personalities such as Sapnap and Lazarbeam also congratulated him:

Many fans wrote heartfelt messages reminiscing about his early days and praised him for his commitment to world-class Minecraft content creation:

Finn {bug} || DREAM 30 MIL! @finnylive @Dream Congratulations Dream seeing you and your inner kid shine is the reason we all stick around , yea your content is what made us click on but getting to know you and watching you grow and being able to support you through the good and bad has made us stay because we are a community @Dream Congratulations Dream seeing you and your inner kid shine is the reason we all stick around , yea your content is what made us click on but getting to know you and watching you grow and being able to support you through the good and bad has made us stay because we are a community

Dream Statistics @statisticsdream @Dream congrats Dream you deserve it and I'm very proud of you! 30 million is a huge number 🥳 @Dream congrats Dream you deserve it and I'm very proud of you! 30 million is a huge number 🥳⭐️

gxgy.gnf 🎗 @gxgygnf i’m incredibly proud of you (1) @Dream we are all so very proud of you dream! despite all the negative things that have happened you never gave up and kept pushing for content and that’s truly inspiring for younger people to push through no matter what ppl sayi’m incredibly proud of you (1) @Dream we are all so very proud of you dream! despite all the negative things that have happened you never gave up and kept pushing for content and that’s truly inspiring for younger people to push through no matter what ppl say 💗💗 i’m incredibly proud of you (1)

Max @mi3rva @Dream IM SO PROUD OF YOU DREAM!!!! U DESERVE IT SO MUCH!! im honestly so happy i found you i might not been here since the very start but ive been here for some time now and i can proudly say i am dream stan because you helped through so much and i love you <333 @Dream IM SO PROUD OF YOU DREAM!!!! U DESERVE IT SO MUCH!! im honestly so happy i found you i might not been here since the very start but ive been here for some time now and i can proudly say i am dream stan because you helped through so much and i love you <333

With over 40 million subscribers from his multiple YouTube channels, Dream has become an integral part of the Minecraft community. The impact of his collaborative efforts on multiplayer servers with top streamers such as Technoblade, TommyInnit, GeorgeNotFound, and others will forever be etched in the memory of Minecraft fans everywhere.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far