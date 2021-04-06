Dreki vs Spirit Fox: Which Free Fire pet is better for aggressive players?

Pets and characters are the most important aspects of Free Fire. With their unique abilities, they significantly assist players on the virtual battleground.

There are several pets available in Free Fire; however, not all are suitable for every player. In a battle royale game, there are two types of players: aggressive or passive. Free Fire is no exception and sees many rushers regularly playing the game.

This article compares Free Fire's newest pet Dreki with Spirit Fox, one of the most popular pets in the game, to find out which one is better for aggressive players.

Assessing the abilities of Dreki and Spirit Fox in Free Fire

Dreki's ability in Free Fire - "Dragon Glare"

Dreki in Garena Free Fire

Dreki has a special ability known as Dragon Glare. In its most basic form, this skill can identify opponents using medkits within a 10m radius. However, the ability only lasts for three seconds.

The Dragon Glare ability boosts at skill level 3. At that level, it can detect opponents using medkits within a 30m radius. Also, the ability lasts for about five seconds.

Advertisement

Spirit Fox's ability in Free Fire - "Well Fed"

Spirit Fox in Garena Free Fire

Spirit Fox has a unique skill called Well Fed. When enabled, this ability can restore an additional 4 HP when the player uses a health pack.

This skill boosts at pet level 7 and skill level 3, where it recovers an additional 10 HP when the player uses a health pack.

Verdict: Which pet is better?

Advertisement

Both Spirit Fox and Dreki are great pets to have in the game. They possess unique skills and are useful for both passive and aggressive players. But for the better benefit of aggressive players, Dreki is slightly more advantageous than Spirit Fox.

Dreki can scan the surrounding area and locate enemies applying medkits. This pet can also scan behind walls. Thus, it allows aggressive players to directly rush to the enemy base.

Spirit Fox is also very beneficial, but its ability is more focused on a passive playing style. Hence, it is safer to say that Dreki is a better pet for aggressive players in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other depends on an individual's playing style.

Also read: 5 most expensive Free Fire characters after the addition of Skyler