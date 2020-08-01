DrLupo's Fortnite settings, keybinds and setup

Benjamin Lupo, popularly known as DrLupo, is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber known for playing games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, PUBG, Destiny 2 etc. He got famous for his Fortnite skills and has a net worth of around $3 million.
DrLupo has a huge fanbase of over 4.1 million followers on Twitch and over 1.68 subscribers on YouTube. He is one of the most charitable names in the streaming industry and has also been nominated for Streamer of the Year and Esports Personality of the Year awards in Esports Awards 2020.
DrLupo Fortnite settings and keybinds
Here is the complete list of DrLupo's Fortnite settings and keybindings:
Video settings
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560×1440 16:9
- Frame rate limit: Unlimited
- Brightness: 0%
- User Interface Contrast: 0
- Color Blind Mode: 0
- Color Blind Strength: 0
- 3D Resolution: 1920×1080 100%
- View Distance: Epic
- Shadows: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Off
- Textures: Epic
- Effects: Epic
- Post Processing: Low
- Vsync: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Show FPS: On
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- HUD Scale: 100%
General settings
- Mouse Sensitivity X: 7%
- Mouse Sensitivity Y: 7%
- ADS Sensitivity: 50%
- Scope Sensitivity: 50%
- Mouse DPI: 800
- Polling Rate: 500 Hz
Keybinds
- Use: E
- Jump: Space Bar
- Reload/Rotate: R
- Crouch: C
- Sprint: Default
- Harvesting Tool: 1
- Weapon Slot 1: 2
- Weapon Slot 2: 3
- Weapon Slot 3: 4
- Weapon Slot 4: Z
- Weapon Slot 5: X
- Building Slot 1 (Wall): Q
- Building Slot 2 (Platform): Left Shift
- Building Slot 3 (Stairs): F
- Building Slot 4 (Roof): V
- Trap Slot: T
- Building Edit: G
- Map: Mouse Button 5
- Inventory: I
- Emote: B
- Push to Talk: Y
DrLupo's PC setup
Here is the list of the gear and components of his PC:
Gaming PC
- CPU: Intel Core I9-9900K
- GPU: MSI GeForce RTX 2080 TI
- Mainboard: Asus ROG Maximus XI Hero Z390
- Memory: G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 32GB
- Case: NZXT H440
- Liquid Cooling: NZXT Kraken X72
- SSD: Samsung 860 EVO 500GB
- HDD: Seagate Barracuda 4TB
- Power Supply: NZXT E850 - 850-Watt ATX
- Fans & Lighting: NZXT AER RGB
Streaming PC
- CPU: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
- GPU: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070
- Mainboard: MSI X399 Gaming PRO Carbon AC
- Case: NZXT H700i
- SSD: Samsung 960 EVO Series - 1TB
- HDD: WD Black 4TB
Gear
- Monitor: Asus ROG Swift PG279Q
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless
- Mousepad: Logitech G Powerplay Wireless
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro Mechanical
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X
- Microphone: Blue Spark Blackout SL XLR
- Arm: Blue Compass Premium
- Mixer: Peavey PV8USB 8
- Webcam: GoPro HERO4 Black
- Chair: Secretlab Titan Prime PU
