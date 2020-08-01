DrLupo's Fortnite settings, keybinds and setup

Benjamin Lupo, popularly known as DrLupo, is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber known for playing games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, PUBG, Destiny 2 etc. He got famous for his Fortnite skills and has a net worth of around $3 million.

DrLupo has a huge fanbase of over 4.1 million followers on Twitch and over 1.68 subscribers on YouTube. He is one of the most charitable names in the streaming industry and has also been nominated for Streamer of the Year and Esports Personality of the Year awards in Esports Awards 2020.

DrLupo Fortnite settings and keybinds

DrLupo's Fortnite settings (Image Credits: Epic Games)

Here is the complete list of DrLupo's Fortnite settings and keybindings:

Video settings

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560×1440 16:9

2560×1440 16:9 Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Brightness: 0%

0% User Interface Contrast: 0

0 Color Blind Mode: 0

0 Color Blind Strength: 0

0 3D Resolution: 1920×1080 100%

1920×1080 100% View Distance: Epic

Epic Shadows: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Textures: Epic

Epic Effects: Epic

Epic Post Processing: Low

Low Vsync: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Show FPS: On

On Multithreaded Rendering: On

On HUD Scale: 100%

General settings

Mouse Sensitivity X: 7%

7% Mouse Sensitivity Y: 7%

7% ADS Sensitivity: 50%

50% Scope Sensitivity: 50%

50% Mouse DPI: 800

800 Polling Rate: 500 Hz

Keybinds

Use: E

E Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Reload/Rotate: R

R Crouch: C

C Sprint: Default

Default Harvesting Tool: 1

1 Weapon Slot 1: 2

2 Weapon Slot 2: 3

3 Weapon Slot 3: 4

4 Weapon Slot 4: Z

Z Weapon Slot 5: X

X Building Slot 1 (Wall): Q

Q Building Slot 2 (Platform): Left Shift

Left Shift Building Slot 3 (Stairs): F

F Building Slot 4 (Roof): V

V Trap Slot: T

T Building Edit: G

G Map: Mouse Button 5

Mouse Button 5 Inventory: I

I Emote: B

B Push to Talk: Y

DrLupo's PC setup

Here is the list of the gear and components of his PC:

Gaming PC

CPU: Intel Core I9-9900K

Intel Core I9-9900K GPU: MSI GeForce RTX 2080 TI

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 TI Mainboard: Asus ROG Maximus XI Hero Z390

Asus ROG Maximus XI Hero Z390 Memory: G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 32GB

G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 32GB Case: NZXT H440

NZXT H440 Liquid Cooling: NZXT Kraken X72

NZXT Kraken X72 SSD: Samsung 860 EVO 500GB

Samsung 860 EVO 500GB HDD: Seagate Barracuda 4TB

Seagate Barracuda 4TB Power Supply: NZXT E850 - 850-Watt ATX

NZXT E850 - 850-Watt ATX Fans & Lighting: NZXT AER RGB

Streaming PC

CPU: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X GPU: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 Mainboard: MSI X399 Gaming PRO Carbon AC

MSI X399 Gaming PRO Carbon AC Case: NZXT H700i

NZXT H700i SSD: Samsung 960 EVO Series - 1TB

Samsung 960 EVO Series - 1TB HDD: WD Black 4TB

Gear

Monitor: Asus ROG Swift PG279Q

Asus ROG Swift PG279Q Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless

Logitech G Pro Wireless Mousepad: Logitech G Powerplay Wireless

Logitech G Powerplay Wireless Keyboard: Logitech G Pro Mechanical

Logitech G Pro Mechanical Headset: Logitech G Pro X

Logitech G Pro X Microphone: Blue Spark Blackout SL XLR

Blue Spark Blackout SL XLR Arm: Blue Compass Premium

Blue Compass Premium Mixer: Peavey PV8USB 8

Peavey PV8USB 8 Webcam: GoPro HERO4 Black

GoPro HERO4 Black Chair: Secretlab Titan Prime PU

