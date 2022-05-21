"I do have to emphasize something": DSPGaming asks viewers to send more tips instead of memberships

DSPGaming, perhaps better known as DarksydePhil, thanked viewers for gifting 100 memberships on his YouTube stream in the past day.

After expressing his gratitude, he went on to explain that his fans should send him more money via tips. He explained that tips are what cover his day-to-day expenses as well as his business expenses for the stream.

"I do have to emphasize something. Tips are very important to me and my business."

DSPGaming asks for more tips in response to receiving 100 memberships

Phil "DarksydePhil" has been creating content on YouTube for over a decade. His main channel, DSPGaming, is approaching 200,000 subscribers. Although he's been making videos for a long time, he doesn't have the following some may expect. This has largely been attributed to viewers being scared off by his negativity and anger during his Let's Plays as well as some past controversies he's dealt with.

During his "prestream podcast," where he talks to his chat before playing games, he thanked his viewers for donating 100 memberships in the last 24 hours. The value of 100 memberships is about $400 on YouTube.

"Thank you for living up to what I thought was gonna happen."

Not long after thanking his fans, he shifted to asking them to send more money, this time in the form of tips.

"Tips are the liquidity of my business."

He explained that he relies on the money he receives from tips to support his business. DSP said that tip money covers everything from the games he plays on stream to his bills and groceries.

Many criticized Phil for what they saw as begging, something he's done in the past; DSPGaming has bounced between streaming on YouTube and Twitch over monetization issues on both platforms.

After experiencing issues with AdSense on his YouTube channel, Phil began streaming on Twitch. This went on until his Twitch partner status was revoked. He said Twitch revoked his partnership because he'd used offensive slurs on his stream, an accusation he vehemently denied.

He briefly streamed on Twitch again, relying solely on donations to monetize his stream. Phil resorted to begging his chat for donations and was widely criticized for the move. He eventually made a video giving Twitch an ultimatum, saying he would permanently move to YouTube Gaming if they didn't reinstate him.

Now back on YouTube, it seems his stance on memberships is that they simply aren't enough.

Viewers react to DSPGaming begging for tips

DarksydePhil isn't very popular with many people who follow YouTubers and streamers. His negative attitude on stream and past controversies have done him no favors when it comes to public opinion.

Many viewers reacted by wondering who was still watching the streamer and giving him money.

One comment gave their theory as to why DSP needs more money in the form of tips. The comment said that he needs access to the money faster so he can spend it on gacha game microtransactions, something he's had a problem with in the past.

While the streamer's reasoning for asking for more tips isn't exactly known, viewers saw it as unappealing behavior nonetheless.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh