Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Wilds: Best builds, skills, and combo guide

Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Wilds are all about speed, mobility, and relentless elemental damage output. While they don’t hit as hard per strike, their rapid attack speed quickly adds up, making them a devastating weapon in the right hands. Mastering them involves perfecting stamina management, knowing when to activate Demon Mode, and making sure you’re always dishing out damage without getting hit.

This guide covers the best builds, essential skills, and most effective combos to help you become a Dual Blades pro in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Recommended Dual Blades Builds in Monster Hunter Wilds

Tiltkreise for Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Best early-game builds

1) Twin Albiraths I build

Weapon : Twin Albiraths I

: Twin Albiraths I Armor : G. Ebony Helm, Rey Sandmail, G. Ebony Braces, Xu Wu Coil, Xu Wu Greaves

: G. Ebony Helm, Rey Sandmail, G. Ebony Braces, Xu Wu Coil, Xu Wu Greaves Charm: Surge Charm I

The most significant feature of this build is a skill called Burst, which significantly increases your attack and elemental damage output. Dual Blades naturally activate this skill thanks to their rapid-hit playstyle, making it a must-have early on.

2) Ajara Twin Edges I build

Weapon : Ajara Twin Edges I

: Ajara Twin Edges I Armor : Rey Sandhelm, Rey Sandmail, Nerscylla Vambraces, Bone Coil, Ajarakan Greaves

: Rey Sandhelm, Rey Sandmail, Nerscylla Vambraces, Bone Coil, Ajarakan Greaves Charm: Blessing Charm I

A powerful build for Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Wilds, the Ajara Twin Edges I utilizes Latent Power and Constitution, improving affinity and stamina efficiency — a crucial element for DBs' stamina-draining Demon Mode.

3) Bone Hatchets II build

Weapon : Bone Hatchets II

: Bone Hatchets II Armor: Bone Helm, Bone Mail, Balahara Vambraces, Bone Coil, Balahara Greaves

Perfect for beginners, this build for Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Wilds prioritizes mobility and stamina management to let you stay in the fight longer while maintaining evasive maneuvers.

Best mid-game builds

1) Whirling Fulgur I build

Weapon : Whirling Fulgur I

: Whirling Fulgur I Armor : G. Ebony Helm b, G. Fulgur Mail b, G. Ebony Braces a, G. Fulgur Coil a, G. Fulgur Greaves a

: G. Ebony Helm b, G. Fulgur Mail b, G. Ebony Braces a, G. Fulgur Coil a, G. Fulgur Greaves a Charm: Marathon Charm III

This High Rank elemental build for Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Wilds ramps up elemental burst damage while also including stamina efficiency skills to ensure longer Demon Mode uptime.

2) Quematrice Silexes III build

Weapon : Quematrice Silexes III

: Quematrice Silexes III Armor : Kut-Ku Helm b, Conga Mail a, Talioth Vambraces a, Gypceros Coil b, Conga Greaves b

: Kut-Ku Helm b, Conga Mail a, Talioth Vambraces a, Gypceros Coil b, Conga Greaves b Charm: Surge Charm I

A stamina-focused build for those entering High Rank, keeping you in Demon Mode longer while maximizing burst potential.

Best end-game build

Tiltkreise build

Weapon : Tiltkreise

: Tiltkreise Armor : Gore Helm b, Udra Miremail a, Dober Vambraces a, Gore Coil b, Udra Miregreaves b

: Gore Helm b, Udra Miremail a, Dober Vambraces a, Gore Coil b, Udra Miregreaves b Charm: Marathon Charm III

This endgame elemental build for Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Wilds maximizes elemental damage output while ensuring stamina management and consistent uptime on key buffs.

Stats:

Health : 100

: 100 Stamina : 150

: 150 Attack : 280

: 280 Element : 408

: 408 Affinity : 15%

: 15% Defense: 323

Skills:

Burst Lv.5

Constitution Lv.5

Critical Element Lv.3

Marathon Runner Lv.3

Stamina Surge Lv.3

Best skills for Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Wilds

Check out the skills for Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Agitator: Grants bonus Affinity and attacks when monsters are enraged, keeping your DPS consistently high.

Grants bonus Affinity and attacks when monsters are enraged, keeping your DPS consistently high. Burst: Increases attack power when landing consecutive hits, which Dual Blades can activate instantly.

Increases attack power when landing consecutive hits, which Dual Blades can activate instantly. Dragon Attack: Increases dragon element attack power in the game.

Increases dragon element attack power in the game. Evade Window: Extends invulnerability and good above lv.3 or max levels.

Extends invulnerability and good above lv.3 or max levels. Peak Performance : Grants extra attack power when at full HP, rewarding aggressive but careful play.

: Grants extra attack power when at full HP, rewarding aggressive but careful play. Master’s Touch: Prevents sharpness loss on critical hits, perfect for crit-based builds.

Prevents sharpness loss on critical hits, perfect for crit-based builds. Evade Extender: Enhances dodge distance, allowing quick repositioning.

Enhances dodge distance, allowing quick repositioning. Adrenaline Rush: Provides an attack buff after a perfect dodge, syncing perfectly with Dual Blades’ evasive nature.

Provides an attack buff after a perfect dodge, syncing perfectly with Dual Blades’ evasive nature. Mind’s Eye: Prevents attacks from bouncing, useful against monsters with hardened parts.

Prevents attacks from bouncing, useful against monsters with hardened parts. Element Attack: Enhances elemental damage, a must-have for element-focused builds.

Enhances elemental damage, a must-have for element-focused builds. Critical Element : Converts critical hits into elemental damage boosts, making it essential for elemental setups.

: Converts critical hits into elemental damage boosts, making it essential for elemental setups. Critical Eye : Boosts Affinity, letting you land more crits and increase overall DPS.

: Boosts Affinity, letting you land more crits and increase overall DPS. Weakness Exploit : Increases Affinity when hitting weak spots, perfect for Dual Blades' rapid attacks.

: Increases Affinity when hitting weak spots, perfect for Dual Blades' rapid attacks. Stamina Surge : Speeds up stamina recovery, keeping you in the fight longer.

: Speeds up stamina recovery, keeping you in the fight longer. Razor Sharp : Slows sharpness loss, crucial for maintaining DPS without constant sharpening.

: Slows sharpness loss, crucial for maintaining DPS without constant sharpening. Handicraft : Extends weapon sharpness, allowing longer fights without losing edge.

: Extends weapon sharpness, allowing longer fights without losing edge. Latent Power : Boosts Affinity and reduces stamina consumption, solving Demon Mode’s stamina drain issues.

: Boosts Affinity and reduces stamina consumption, solving Demon Mode’s stamina drain issues. Protective Polish : Prevents sharpness loss after sharpening, ideal for burst DPS moments.

: Prevents sharpness loss after sharpening, ideal for burst DPS moments. Marathon Runner : A must-have, extends Demon Mode uptime by reducing stamina drain.

: A must-have, extends Demon Mode uptime by reducing stamina drain. Constitution: Lowers stamina consumption, perfect for evasion-heavy playstyles.

Best Dual Blades combos in Monster Hunter Wilds

Combo name PC PS5 Xbox Blade Dance and Demon Flurry (Left Click + Right Click) → R → R → R → R (Triangle + Circle) → R2 → R2 → R2 → R2 (Y + B) → RT → RT → RT → RT Demon Blitz Right Click → Right Click → Right Click Circle → Circle → Circle B → B → B Quick Slash Archdemon Right Click → Left Click → Right Click → Right Click

Triangle → Triangle → Circle → Circle Y → Y → B → B Demon Cyclone (Left Click + Right Click) → (Left Click + Right Click) → (Left Click + Right Click) (Triangle + Circle) → (Triangle + Circle) → (Triangle + Circle) (Y + B) → (Y + B) → (Y + B) Blade Dance Follow-up

Right Click → Right Click → Right Click → (Left Click + Right Click) → (Left Click + Right Click)



Circle → Circle → Circle → (Triangle + Circle) → (Triangle + Circle)

B → B → B → (Y + B) → (Y + B)

This sums up our best builds, skills, and combo guide for Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Wilds.

