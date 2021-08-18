Can you get dual pistols in COD Mobile?

Dual wield weapons and dual wield pistols have been a part of the Call of Duty series for a long time, and there are some forms of dual wield in COD Mobile as well. However, the attachment or perk isn't consistent across the field of weapons.

As for the question of dual pistols in COD Mobile, the answer is a bit more nuanced. Currently, pistols within the loadout and gunsmith section do not have an option for dual wielding in COD Mobile. So for now, standard pistols in COD Mobile are only available as single weapons.

With that said, there are some other options in COD Mobile that utilize an akimbo or dual wield type of trait. They won't necessarily be pistols, but players can use them as the next best thing.

Akimbo options that are available in COD Mobile that aren't dual pistols

Unfortunately, dual wielding is not possible on the current set of pistols in COD Mobile. But that doesn't mean players can't find a way to use akimbo weapons of some sort in the game.

One of the easiest ways to use the Akimbo perk is found in the submachine gun section of COD Mobile. The main weapon that can utilize the Akimbo perk is the Fennec, which is a submachine gun from Modern Warfare.

It's one of the first perk options that can be unlocked on the weapon, and it's a weapon perk not a class perk. As long as the players level up the Fennec, the akimbo option will become available.

While that option isn't a set of pistols, it's an amazing chance to wield a set of submachine guns. On top of that, they will do far more damage to teams than pistols.

The second method for akimbo weapons is acquiring an Operator Skill known as the Equalizer. Players who use the Equalizer will get a set of two very powerful machine pistols that are meant for speed and quick kills. They are available in-game after players earn their Operator Skill.

Unlike Fennec, though, Equalizer is not earned through ranking up, but rather by the currency that players earn in COD Mobile. Credits are used to earn a few items in the store. The Equalizer Operator Skill is one such item that COD Mobile players can get their hands on.

