Duet Night Abyss livestream recap: All changes compared to CBT2

Hero Games hosted a Duet Night Abyss livestream on August 26, 2025, to announce the game's official launch. Besides the release date of the upcoming RPG, the developers also announced several changes made to the title, which removed and updated many of the fundamental and core mechanics of Duet Night Abyss.

Let's take a look at some of the key points from the Duet Night Abyss livestream that you need to know about.

Duet Night Abyss livestream recap

Characters and Weapons are free

During the Duet Night Abyss livestream, the developers announced that they will be removing the gacha system, and all of the characters and weapons are now free to obtain. You will be able to collect everything just by playing the game and completing certain challenges.

The removal of the gacha system and making all characters in Duet Night Abyss free definitely sees a major change in the monetization tactic that the developers will take, and something that will be discussed later on in this article.

Unlimited Stamina

Gacha games generally follow a system where you can complete certain challenges, mainly to farm important materials at the cost of a limited stamina meter. The developers announced that the game won't have this system so that players might not feel the FOMO and stress of logging in every day.

The game will feature no stamina system (Image via Hero Games)

This will add quite a bit of replayability to the game's various dungeon challenges, as you can now team up with your friends and farm infinitely to gather resources.

Progression

Progression of the game and your overall account level will now be tied to the number of characters you own. Given that all of the characters in Duet Night Abyss can be unlocked for free, no player will be locked out of any sort of progression or gated from any content.

Your daily and weekly commissions and the various quests will also factor in on this progression, as some of them will require you to be at a particular level in order to play them.

Monetization

Duet Night Abyss follows Warframe's DNA not only in its combat, but also in the monetization that the developers have planned. While characters and weapons can be farmed by completing certain missions, you can skip the grind altogether and buy them from the shop using real-life money.

Skin concept (Image via Hero Games)

The main source of monetization for the game, however, will be the cosmetics that will be introduced with every update.

AI combat partners

Even during Duet Night Abyss's CBT2, the way to play the game was to co-op with friends or other random players in order to complete a set of challenging domains. This was one of the major complaints that players had, as doing the challenge solo meant it took up quite a while to complete.

During the Duet Night Abyss livestream, the developers announced that there will be AI teammates for players who prefer to play the game solo. These will help you in quickly completing the challenging domains and farm the material relatively easily.

Update to movement

The Duet Night Abyss livestream showcased a vast improvement that the developers made to the traversal mechanic. Helix jumping, the game's main way of dodging and movement, is now easier and more smooth, alongside the addition of the ability to sprint.

Besides sprinting and helix jumping, the developers also showcased that there will be several grappling points in the various biomes of the game, making traversal much easier.

