Duet Night Abyss no longer a gacha, all characters will be free to unlock

Hero Games finally announced the release date of the upcoming action-RPG, Duet Night Abyss. Many players in the gacha community are looking forward to it, especially now with the developers making some of the biggest changes to the monetization aspect of the game. During an official livestream, the developers announced that the game will be completely free when Duet Night Abyss releases on October 28, as it will feature no gacha mechanics. All characters can be earned for free by completing various tasks.Duet Night Abyss removes the gacha system and adds a new method to get charactersOn August 26, 2025, Hero Games hosted a livestream regarding the release of Duet Night Abyss. Besides the big announcement of the RPG's official launch, the developers also talked about their long-time goal to continue the game and the changes made since the last Closed Beta Test. The biggest change that the developers revealed was the fact that the game is taking a new model, where it ditches the traditional gacha system, i.e, where you need to use in-game currency to pull for characters and weapons. Players could earn this currency by either playing the game or via the shop by spending real money.In our hands-on experience with Duet Night Abyss, it was already evident that the developers care about the F2P players because the game lacked a coin toss (50-50) system for the first copy of a character. This mechanic is common among other titles in the gacha space to induce FOMO in players and encourage them to pull for characters by spending real money.Now that the game has completely ditched the gacha mechanic, you might wonder how you can obtain new characters. The answer is quite simple, similar to its inspiration, Warframe: you can unlock the various characters by grinding their shards. This will not be an easy process, albeit, and will take a while for you to do so. Fortunately, the developers also removed the Stamina system, making the grind endless. But if you want to skip the hassle of farming shards altogether, you can pay for the character with real money and unlock them.Skin concept art (Image via Hero Games)As the developers announced during the official livestream, the main method of monetization that Duet Night Abyss will follow is via skins and other cosmetic items. Hero Games showcased concept art for some of the skins that you can expect.