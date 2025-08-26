Duet Night Abyss release date announced: Everything you need to know

Hero Games has announced the release date of Duet Night Abyss, with some exciting changes made to the game ahead of launch. The upcoming gacha title garnered a lot of attention due to its fast-paced hack-and-slash combat, as well as a gameplay loop that resembled Warframe a lot. Now, Hero Games has announced that Duet Night Abyss will be officially launching on October 28, 2025.Let's take a look at everything you need to know regarding Duet Night Abyss.Duet Night Abyss release date and platformsDuet Night Abyss's release date is just around the corner. Through an official livestream and social media posts, Hero Games has announced that the title will launch on October 28, 2025, for the following platforms:App Store for iOS devicesGoogle Play Store for AndroidEpic Games Store for PCYou will also be able to download the title's individual launcher in case you do not want to use the Epic Games Store. No release date for the Steam marketplace is yet available, though it might eventually come later down the line.Everything you need to know about Duet Night AbyssChanges from CBT: Removal of gacha and staminaThe biggest changes that the developers have made to the game include the removal of two key mechanics: the gacha system, which helped you obtain characters and weapons, and the stamina system, which allowed you to farm resources.Even during the Duet Night Abys CBT2, the gacha system felt extremely free-to-play friendly due to it lacking the 50-50 system for the first copy of the character, and weapons were basically craftable via a small grind. But now, the game will have no gacha system, and instead, you will be able to obtain characters via grinding for their shards, similar to weapon crafting.Removal of stamina has also ensured that the game won't have restricted grinding, similar to others in the genre, offering fans even more playtime.MonetizationSo you might wonder how the developers are going to make back money to support Duet Night Abyss' life cycle. The answer is quite simple, and is also what the developers showcased during the livestream: Cosmetics. The game will release several skins for the characters and their weapons during each version update that you can buy using real money.While you can grind for the shards of each character, who will be completely free to unlock, you can also skip that part by paying real money and unlocking the unit without needing to grind.Playable main charactersDuet Night Abyss features two playable protagonists, both of whom were not playable during the previous Closed Beta Tests. Instead, you would have obtained a character via the gacha tutorial, who you could have used to fight. Hero Games has changed that, and now both the main characters will be playable.ProgressionThe game's progression also saw a massive overhaul, as you now have to own characters and weapons to increase your core level. Given that all of the characters and weapons are free, you should not have much issue leveling up slowly, and without needing to rely on the XP that you would have gotten by spending your stamina.