Warframe: Caliban Prime release time countdown

With Caliban Prime coming out in today's Warframe update (August 26 PT), many are eager to know the release time. Fortunately, we do have an officail estimate from Digital Extremes on when it's dropping. Coming alongside Caliban Prime are the Primed version of the Venato signature heavy scythe, as well as the completely new sniper rifle, Vadayra Prime - which has some sort of chain-lightning gimmick.
Without further ado, though, here's when Caliban Prime is going to be available on all platforms.
When does Caliban Prime go live on Warframe?
Warframe's Caliban Prime update is going to go live today at 11 am ET (3 pm UTC). Here's what that release time means for various timezones around the world:
- United States and South America: 8 am PDT / 9 am MDT / 10 am CDT / 11 am EDT / 1 pm BRT (August 26, 2025)
- Europe: 3 pm GMT / 3 pm UTC / 5 pm CEST / 5 pm EET (August 26, 2025)
- Africa: 5 pm SAST (August 26, 2025)
- Asia: 7 pm GST / 8:30 pm IST / 11 pm PHT / 11 pm CST (Beijing Time - August 26) / 12 am JST/KST (midnight - August 27)
- Australia: 1 am AEST / 3 am NZST (August 27, 2025)
Coundown to the release of Caliban Prime
This timing was confirmed on a recent download size announcement put out on the official Warframe Discord. Although this corresponds to the usual 11 am release time of Warframe updates, note that it could get delayed.
In the meantime, my advise is to farm up a bunch of Razor Mortars - which is the only Caliban (Prime) Augment in Warframe right now. With the release of the Prime, the prices will be up for a day or two, so you can sell it upwards of 15p apiece.
Otherwise, in preparation for the Caliban Prime release time, you should fill out your standings for neutral Syndicates, Ostron, and Vox Solaris, so you can buy out Relic Packs the moment after the patch goes live. It's also a good idea to stock up on Steel Essence, so you can buy out as many Relic Packs as possible from Teshin.
Also Check out: How to easily farm Void Relics in Warframe: fastest Lith, Meso, Neo, Axi farms explained
Warframe Caliban Prime update file sizes
Although the patch notes for today's update aren't out yet, we do know the file sizes for all available platforms:
- PC: ~0.24 GB
- PlayStation 4: ~1.52 GB
- PlayStation 5: ~2.04 GB
- Xbox One: ~1.00 GB
- Xbox Series: ~0.99 GB
- Nintendo Switch: ~1.36 GB*
The file size for the Switch version is high because alongside Caliban Prime, this version is also getting a remaster of a few in-game assets.
