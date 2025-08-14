Warframe Caliban Prime Access release date, price, and contents

Caliban Prime, the third Prime Warframe to be introduced this year, will be coming to the game on August 26. A rather underwhelming frame for a long time, he got a facelift last year with a lite-rework (plus a Deluxe Skin) - but farming the original remains a chore due to the Anomaly Shard grind, so the introduction of the Prime will certainly improve his popularity.

The surprise reveal with Caliban Prime Access, however, is the new exclusively Prime rifle he's bringing.

Everything coming with the Caliban Prime Access bundle in Warframe

The piece de resistance (Image via Digital Extremes)

As confirmed in a recent official post from Digital Extremes, here are the contents of Caliban Prime Access:

Warframe: Caliban Prime (farmable from new Relics)

Primary: Vadarya Prime (farmable from new Relics)

Melee: Venato Prime (farmable from new Relics)

Neurovyre Prime Syandana (Prime Access Bundle exclusive)

Tauron Prime Regalia (Prime Access Bundle exclusive)

90-Day Affinity Booster (Prime Access Bundle exclusive)

90-Day Resource Booster (Prime Access Bundle exclusive)

You'll be able to obtain this Warframe and its exclusive Prime Access cosmetics thorugh the four bundles available from August 26 till the next Prime Access introduction (so at least till November 2025):

Bundle Price (USD) All Contents Caliban Prime Access- Accessories Pack $49.99 Neurovyre Prime Syandana, Tauron Prime Regalia (includes full set for Operator/Drifter), 90-Day Affinity Booster, 90 Day Resource Booster Caliban Prime Access- Weapons Pack $49.99 1050 Platinum, Vadarya Prime, Venato Prime Caliban Prime Access - Prime Pack $79.99 2625 Platinum, Caliban Prime, Vadarya Prime, Venato Prime, Exclusive Caliban Prime Glyph Caliban Prime Access - Complete Pack $139.99 3090 Platinum, 2625 Platinum, Caliban Prime, Vadarya Prime, Venato Prime, Exclusive Caliban Prime Glyph, all contents of the Accessories Pack including Boosters

Venato is one of the older heavy scythes, and even though the Prime will certainly be a leg-up in terms of stats, it's unlikely it will eclipse the raw power of Thalys Incarnon in Warframe.

Meanwhile, the big new thing we don't know much about is the fresh Sniper Rifle, Vadarya Prime. Sniper Rifles being among the less popular primary weapon classes, the newer ones tend to have some sort of unique gimmick. For the Vadarya Prime, Warframe devs have left the following (somewhat vague) description:

"Struck enemies become lightning rods, with a chance to attract bolts of chain lightning that can jump to nearby enemies."

This possibly implies some arcing property, but whether and how it scales remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the Prime Accesories in two of the bundles includes the Operator suit seen in The Old Peace trailer presented during TennoCon 2025. This is likely a full set, including headwear, eye accessory, transference suit, sleeves, and pants.

What time will Caliban Prime release at?

We don't know yet when the Caliban Prime Access will become available. However, if we were to estimate based on the last Prime Access release time, it should be sometime between 11 am and 2 pm ET.

Which Prime Access Bundle is being retired?

As a reminder, Yareli Prime Access will be phased out on August 21. The Warframe will still be farmable from existing Relics in the current unvaulted pool. However, the Prime Accesssories included in that bundle (Thalassa Prime Ephemera, Merulina Prime Syandana, Merulina Prime Domestik Drone) won't be available for a long time after August 21.

Which Warframes are being Vaulted with Caliban Prime's release?

As Caliban Prime enters the fray, Grendel Prime's Relics are entering the vault following the rotational schedule. You'll still have access to all existing Relics your inventory, but Relics containing Grendel Prime, Masseter Prime, and Zylok Prime won't be dropping till they get Unvaulted.

