All Warframes in release order (and their Primes)

The central feature of Warframe is its titular space-ninja-war-machines. At the time of writing, there are 57 unique Warframes. Each of them is a unique character (or class, depending on how you look at it) with four or more unique skills. They all stick to some cohesive element or theme that ties their abilities, with few and far between identity overlaps with others.

The game was released with a batch of eight Warframes in its first public beta. We've come a long way since then—making it a fun exercise to see how Warframe design philosophy changed gradually with their release order and the inevitable power creep.

All Warframes in chronological release order

Here are all the Warframes in the game right now, sorted chronologically in order of release date:

Warframe Release Date Update name and version Excalibur October 25, 2012 Vanilla Volt October 25, 2012 Vanilla Mag October 25, 2012 Vanilla Loki October 25, 2012 Vanilla Trinity October 25, 2012 Vanilla Ash October 25, 2012 Vanilla Frost January 29, 2013 New Stompin' Grounds (Update 6.0) Nyx January 29, 2013 New Stompin' Grounds (Update 6.0) Saryn March 18, 2013 Stormbringer (Update 7.0) Banshee March 18, 2013 Stormbringer (Update 7.0) Vauban May 17, 2013 Update 7.11 Nova July 13, 2013 Vor's Revenge (Update 9.0) Nekros September 13, 2013 Shadows of The Dead (Update 10.0) Valkyr November 20, 2013 Valkyr Unleashed (Update 11.0) Oberon December 19, 2013 The Cicero Crisis (Update 11.5) Zephyr February 5, 2014 Zephyr Rises (Update 12.0) Hydroid April 9, 2014 Dark Sectors (Update 13.0) Mirage July 18, 2014 The Made Cephalon (Update 14.0) Limbo October 24, 2014 Archwing (Update 15.0) Mesa November 27, 2014 Update 15.5 Chroma March 19, 2015 Sanctuary (Update 16.0) Equinox July 31, 2015 Echoes of the Sentient (Update 17.0) Atlas October 1, 2015 The Jordas Precept (Update 17.5) Wukong November 25, 2015 Palatine Bonus Weekend (Update 17.12) Ivara December 3, 2015 The Second Dream (Update 18.0) Nezha December 16, 2015 Ring of Fire (Update 18.1) Inaros March 4, 2016 Sands of Inaros (Update 18.5) Titania August 19, 2016 Update: Silver Grove Nidus December 22, 2016 The Glast Gambit (Update 19.5) Octavia March 24, 2017 Octavia's Anthem (Update 20.0) Harrow June 29, 2017 Chains of Harrow (Update 21.0) Gara December 12, 2017 Plains of Eidolon (Update 22.0) Khora April 20, 2018 Beasts of The Sanctuary (Update 22.18) Excalibur Umbra June 15, 2018 The Sacrifice (Update 23.0) Revenant August 24, 2018 Mask of The Revenant (Update 23.5) Garuda November 8, 2018 Fortuna (Update 24.0) Baruuk December 18, 2018 The Profit-Taker (Update 24.2) Hildryn March 8, 2019 Buried Debts (Update 24.4) Wisp May 22, 2019 The Jovian Concord (Update 25.0) Gauss August 29, 2019 Saint of Altra (Update 25.7) Grendel October 31, 2019 The Old Blood (Update 26.0) Protea June 11, 2020 The Deadlock Protocol (Update 28.0) Xaku August 25, 2020 The Heart of Deimos (Update 29.0) Lavos December 18, 2020 Operation: Orphix Venom (Update 29.6) Sevagoth April 13, 2021 Call of The Tempestarii (Update 30.0) Yareli July 6, 2021 Sisters of Parvos (Update 30.5) Caliban December 15, 2021 The New War (Update 31.0) Gyre April 27, 2022 Angels of The Zariman (Update 31.5) Styanax September 7, 2022 Veilbreaker (Update 32.0) Voruna November 13, 2022 Lua's Prey (Update 32.2) Citrine Februray 15, 2023 Citrine's Last Wish (Update 32.3) Kullervo June 21, 2023 The Seven Crimes of Kullervo (Update 33.5) Dagath October 18, 2023 Abyss of Dagath (Update 34.0) Qorvex December 13, 2023 Whispers in The Walls (Update 35.0) Dante March 27, 2024 Dante Unbound (Update 35.5) Jade June 18, 2024 Jade Shadows (Update 36.0)

All Prime Warframes in release order

Prime Warframes are the ultimate version of a frame, boasting higher stats, more polarized mod slots, and an alternative Orokin-coded look. Their only downside is that they cannot be fed to the Helminth. In another sense, this logic incentivizes you to keep min-max Prime Warframes while the originals get chucked into the subsume pot.

Prime Warframes tend to follow the release order of regular Warframes, but this rule has a lot of exceptions. The following list details all the Primes in the order they were released, as well as their current vault status:

Warframe Release Date Relic Status Excalibur Prime December 18, 2012 Founder-Exclusive (Vaulted Forever) Frost Prime May 3, 2013 Vaulted Mag Prime September 13, 2013 Vaulted Ember Prime November 20, 2013 Unvaulted Rhino Prime March 5, 2014 Unvaulted Loki Prime June 11, 2014 Vaulted Nyx Prime September 24, 2014 Unvaulted Nova Prime December 17, 2014 Vaulted Volt Prime March 25, 2015 Vaulted Ash Prime July 7, 2015 Vaulted Trinity Prime October 6, 2015 Vaulted Saryn Prime February 16, 2016 Vaulted Vauban Prime May 17, 2016 Vaulted Nekros Prime August 23, 2016 Vaulted Valkyr Prime November 22, 2016 Unvaulted Banshee Prime February 28, 2017 Vaulted Oberon Prime May 30, 2017 Vaulted Hydroid Prime August 29, 2017 Vaulted Mirage Prime December 12, 2017 Vaulted Zephyr Prime March 20, 2018 Vaulted Limbo Prime June 19, 2018 Unvaulted Chroma Prime September 25, 2018 Vaulted Mesa Prime December 18, 2018 Unvaulted Equinox Prime April 2, 2019 Vaulted Wukong Prime July 6, 2019 Vaulted Atlas Prime October 1, 2019 Vaulted Ivara Prime December 17, 2019 Vaulted Titania Prime March 31, 2020 Vaulted Inaros Prime July 14, 2020 Vaulted Nezha Prime October 27, 2020 Vaulted Octavia Prime February 23, 2021 Vaulted Gara Prime May 25, 2021 Vaulted Nidus Prime September 8, 2021 Vaulted Harrow Prime December 15, 2021 Vaulted Garuda Prime March 28, 2022 Vaulted Khora Prime July 16, 2022 Vaulted Revenant Prime October 5, 2022 Vaulted Baruuk Prime December 14, 2022 Unvaulted Hildryn Prime March 15, 2023 Unvaulted Wisp Prime July 27, 2023 Unvaulted Grendel Prime October 18, 2023 Unvaulted Gauss Prime January 17, 2024 Unvaulted Protea Prime May 1, 2024 Unvaulted Sevagoth Prime August 21, 2024 Unvaulted

All upcoming Warframes in 2024

The following Warframes are confirmed to be released this year:

Unnamed Warframe in Koumei and The Five Fates update, coming this fall.

Cyte-09 in Warframe 1999, coming this winter.

New Warframes and Primes are usually released once every three to four months, so stay tuned!

