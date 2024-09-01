All Warframes in release order (and their Primes)

The central feature of Warframe is its titular space-ninja-war-machines. At the time of writing, there are 57 unique Warframes. Each of them is a unique character (or class, depending on how you look at it) with four or more unique skills. They all stick to some cohesive element or theme that ties their abilities, with few and far between identity overlaps with others.
The game was released with a batch of eight Warframes in its first public beta. We've come a long way since then—making it a fun exercise to see how Warframe design philosophy changed gradually with their release order and the inevitable power creep.
All Warframes in chronological release order
Here are all the Warframes in the game right now, sorted chronologically in order of release date:
Prime Warframes are the ultimate version of a frame, boasting higher stats, more polarized mod slots, and an alternative Orokin-coded look. Their only downside is that they cannot be fed to the Helminth. In another sense, this logic incentivizes you to keep min-max Prime Warframes while the originals get chucked into the subsume pot.
Prime Warframes tend to follow the release order of regular Warframes, but this rule has a lot of exceptions. The following list details all the Primes in the order they were released, as well as their current vault status:
Warframe
Release Date
Relic Status
Excalibur Prime
December 18, 2012
Founder-Exclusive (Vaulted Forever)
Frost Prime
May 3, 2013
Vaulted
Mag Prime
September 13, 2013
Vaulted
Ember Prime
November 20, 2013
Unvaulted
Rhino Prime
March 5, 2014
Unvaulted
Loki Prime
June 11, 2014
Vaulted
Nyx Prime
September 24, 2014
Unvaulted
Nova Prime
December 17, 2014
Vaulted
Volt Prime
March 25, 2015
Vaulted
Ash Prime
July 7, 2015
Vaulted
Trinity Prime
October 6, 2015
Vaulted
Saryn Prime
February 16, 2016
Vaulted
Vauban Prime
May 17, 2016
Vaulted
Nekros Prime
August 23, 2016
Vaulted
Valkyr Prime
November 22, 2016
Unvaulted
Banshee Prime
February 28, 2017
Vaulted
Oberon Prime
May 30, 2017
Vaulted
Hydroid Prime
August 29, 2017
Vaulted
Mirage Prime
December 12, 2017
Vaulted
Zephyr Prime
March 20, 2018
Vaulted
Limbo Prime
June 19, 2018
Unvaulted
Chroma Prime
September 25, 2018
Vaulted
Mesa Prime
December 18, 2018
Unvaulted
Equinox Prime
April 2, 2019
Vaulted
Wukong Prime
July 6, 2019
Vaulted
Atlas Prime
October 1, 2019
Vaulted
Ivara Prime
December 17, 2019
Vaulted
Titania Prime
March 31, 2020
Vaulted
Inaros Prime
July 14, 2020
Vaulted
Nezha Prime
October 27, 2020
Vaulted
Octavia Prime
February 23, 2021
Vaulted
Gara Prime
May 25, 2021
Vaulted
Nidus Prime
September 8, 2021
Vaulted
Harrow Prime
December 15, 2021
Vaulted
Garuda Prime
March 28, 2022
Vaulted
Khora Prime
July 16, 2022
Vaulted
Revenant Prime
October 5, 2022
Vaulted
Baruuk Prime
December 14, 2022
Unvaulted
Hildryn Prime
March 15, 2023
Unvaulted
Wisp Prime
July 27, 2023
Unvaulted
Grendel Prime
October 18, 2023
Unvaulted
Gauss Prime
January 17, 2024
Unvaulted
Protea Prime
May 1, 2024
Unvaulted
Sevagoth Prime
August 21, 2024
Unvaulted
All upcoming Warframes in 2024
The following Warframes are confirmed to be released this year: