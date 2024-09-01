  • home icon
All Warframes in release order (and their Primes)

By Sambit Pal
Modified Sep 01, 2024 17:53 IST
Explore all warframes in their order of release
Warframes are generally released once every three to four months (Image via Digital Extremes)

The central feature of Warframe is its titular space-ninja-war-machines. At the time of writing, there are 57 unique Warframes. Each of them is a unique character (or class, depending on how you look at it) with four or more unique skills. They all stick to some cohesive element or theme that ties their abilities, with few and far between identity overlaps with others.

The game was released with a batch of eight Warframes in its first public beta. We've come a long way since then—making it a fun exercise to see how Warframe design philosophy changed gradually with their release order and the inevitable power creep.

All Warframes in chronological release order

Here are all the Warframes in the game right now, sorted chronologically in order of release date:

WarframeRelease DateUpdate name and version
ExcaliburOctober 25, 2012Vanilla
VoltOctober 25, 2012Vanilla
MagOctober 25, 2012Vanilla
LokiOctober 25, 2012Vanilla
TrinityOctober 25, 2012Vanilla
AshOctober 25, 2012Vanilla
FrostJanuary 29, 2013New Stompin' Grounds (Update 6.0)
NyxJanuary 29, 2013New Stompin' Grounds (Update 6.0)
SarynMarch 18, 2013Stormbringer (Update 7.0)
BansheeMarch 18, 2013Stormbringer (Update 7.0)
VaubanMay 17, 2013Update 7.11
NovaJuly 13, 2013Vor's Revenge (Update 9.0)
NekrosSeptember 13, 2013Shadows of The Dead (Update 10.0)
ValkyrNovember 20, 2013Valkyr Unleashed (Update 11.0)
OberonDecember 19, 2013The Cicero Crisis (Update 11.5)
ZephyrFebruary 5, 2014Zephyr Rises (Update 12.0)
HydroidApril 9, 2014Dark Sectors (Update 13.0)
MirageJuly 18, 2014The Made Cephalon (Update 14.0)
LimboOctober 24, 2014Archwing (Update 15.0)
MesaNovember 27, 2014Update 15.5
ChromaMarch 19, 2015Sanctuary (Update 16.0)
EquinoxJuly 31, 2015Echoes of the Sentient (Update 17.0)
AtlasOctober 1, 2015The Jordas Precept (Update 17.5)
WukongNovember 25, 2015Palatine Bonus Weekend (Update 17.12)
IvaraDecember 3, 2015The Second Dream (Update 18.0)
NezhaDecember 16, 2015Ring of Fire (Update 18.1)
InarosMarch 4, 2016Sands of Inaros (Update 18.5)
TitaniaAugust 19, 2016Update: Silver Grove
NidusDecember 22, 2016The Glast Gambit (Update 19.5)
OctaviaMarch 24, 2017Octavia's Anthem (Update 20.0)
HarrowJune 29, 2017Chains of Harrow (Update 21.0)
GaraDecember 12, 2017Plains of Eidolon (Update 22.0)
KhoraApril 20, 2018Beasts of The Sanctuary (Update 22.18)
Excalibur UmbraJune 15, 2018The Sacrifice (Update 23.0)
RevenantAugust 24, 2018Mask of The Revenant (Update 23.5)
GarudaNovember 8, 2018Fortuna (Update 24.0)
BaruukDecember 18, 2018The Profit-Taker (Update 24.2)
HildrynMarch 8, 2019Buried Debts (Update 24.4)
WispMay 22, 2019The Jovian Concord (Update 25.0)
GaussAugust 29, 2019Saint of Altra (Update 25.7)
GrendelOctober 31, 2019The Old Blood (Update 26.0)
ProteaJune 11, 2020The Deadlock Protocol (Update 28.0)
XakuAugust 25, 2020The Heart of Deimos (Update 29.0)
LavosDecember 18, 2020Operation: Orphix Venom (Update 29.6)
SevagothApril 13, 2021Call of The Tempestarii (Update 30.0)
YareliJuly 6, 2021Sisters of Parvos (Update 30.5)
CalibanDecember 15, 2021The New War (Update 31.0)
GyreApril 27, 2022Angels of The Zariman (Update 31.5)
StyanaxSeptember 7, 2022Veilbreaker (Update 32.0)
VorunaNovember 13, 2022Lua's Prey (Update 32.2)
CitrineFebruray 15, 2023Citrine's Last Wish (Update 32.3)
KullervoJune 21, 2023The Seven Crimes of Kullervo (Update 33.5)
DagathOctober 18, 2023Abyss of Dagath (Update 34.0)
QorvexDecember 13, 2023Whispers in The Walls (Update 35.0)
Dante March 27, 2024Dante Unbound (Update 35.5)
JadeJune 18, 2024Jade Shadows (Update 36.0)
Cyte-09 is coming later this year (Image via Digital Extremes)
Read More: 5 best Solo Warframes to run Steel Path with

All Prime Warframes in release order

Prime Warframes are the ultimate version of a frame, boasting higher stats, more polarized mod slots, and an alternative Orokin-coded look. Their only downside is that they cannot be fed to the Helminth. In another sense, this logic incentivizes you to keep min-max Prime Warframes while the originals get chucked into the subsume pot.

Sevagoth is the latest prime at the time of writing (Image via Digital Extremes)
Prime Warframes tend to follow the release order of regular Warframes, but this rule has a lot of exceptions. The following list details all the Primes in the order they were released, as well as their current vault status:

WarframeRelease DateRelic Status
Excalibur PrimeDecember 18, 2012
Founder-Exclusive (Vaulted Forever)
Frost PrimeMay 3, 2013Vaulted
Mag PrimeSeptember 13, 2013Vaulted
Ember PrimeNovember 20, 2013Unvaulted
Rhino PrimeMarch 5, 2014Unvaulted
Loki PrimeJune 11, 2014Vaulted
Nyx PrimeSeptember 24, 2014Unvaulted
Nova PrimeDecember 17, 2014Vaulted
Volt PrimeMarch 25, 2015Vaulted
Ash PrimeJuly 7, 2015Vaulted
Trinity PrimeOctober 6, 2015Vaulted
Saryn PrimeFebruary 16, 2016Vaulted
Vauban PrimeMay 17, 2016Vaulted
Nekros PrimeAugust 23, 2016Vaulted
Valkyr PrimeNovember 22, 2016Unvaulted
Banshee PrimeFebruary 28, 2017Vaulted
Oberon PrimeMay 30, 2017Vaulted
Hydroid PrimeAugust 29, 2017Vaulted
Mirage PrimeDecember 12, 2017Vaulted
Zephyr PrimeMarch 20, 2018Vaulted
Limbo PrimeJune 19, 2018Unvaulted
Chroma PrimeSeptember 25, 2018Vaulted
Mesa PrimeDecember 18, 2018Unvaulted
Equinox PrimeApril 2, 2019Vaulted
Wukong PrimeJuly 6, 2019Vaulted
Atlas PrimeOctober 1, 2019Vaulted
Ivara PrimeDecember 17, 2019Vaulted
Titania PrimeMarch 31, 2020Vaulted
Inaros PrimeJuly 14, 2020Vaulted
Nezha PrimeOctober 27, 2020Vaulted
Octavia PrimeFebruary 23, 2021Vaulted
Gara PrimeMay 25, 2021Vaulted
Nidus PrimeSeptember 8, 2021Vaulted
Harrow PrimeDecember 15, 2021Vaulted
Garuda PrimeMarch 28, 2022Vaulted
Khora PrimeJuly 16, 2022Vaulted
Revenant PrimeOctober 5, 2022Vaulted
Baruuk PrimeDecember 14, 2022Unvaulted
Hildryn PrimeMarch 15, 2023Unvaulted
Wisp PrimeJuly 27, 2023Unvaulted
Grendel PrimeOctober 18, 2023Unvaulted
Gauss PrimeJanuary 17, 2024Unvaulted
Protea PrimeMay 1, 2024Unvaulted
Sevagoth PrimeAugust 21, 2024Unvaulted

All upcoming Warframes in 2024

The following Warframes are confirmed to be released this year:

New Warframes and Primes are usually released once every three to four months, so stay tuned!

