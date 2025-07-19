Warframe just wrapped up its tenth year of TennoCon after two days worth of festivities - and as many had predicted since Warframe 1999, the future is all about Tau. However, a lot is coming between now and the next year, including another mystery update this Fall, an upcoming Android beta, and a December update with a quest set in the Old-War Orokin era.

While the entirety of TennoCon experience involves revelations into Warframe's development and things under-the-hood, we're going to instead focus on the TennoLive part. So without further ado, here's everything coming to Warframe throughout the rest of 2025.

Everything revealed in Warframe TennoCon 2025: A TennoLive summary

At a glimpse, here's the headliner elements of this year's TennoLive:

The Old Peace, the precursor to the Warframe's next cinematic story arc "Void Wars"

Two new Protoframes in The Old Peace

Operator visual remaster, included in The Old Peace

Untitled Fall Update, including the long-awaited Oberon rework

Caliban Prime and two new Warframes coming this year

Android closed beta this Fall

The Old Peace, Warframe's next cinematic story expansion

The Old Peace (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Old Peace (as opposed to The New War) is the big ground-breaking update coming to Warframe this December. Picking up the baton at (or during) the end of the campaign storyline thus far, this update will include:

Warframe's next main story quest: Since Warframe 1999, the spotlight in Warframe has been on the Drifter as the protagonist for a while, but now we're going back to the Operator. We're also going back in time - at least in a simulation, from what it seems - to the age of the Old War in Tau, during a brief period of ceasefire between the Orokin and the Sentient.

For this quest, you are joined by a new Sentient friend named Adis - at least initially.

The action will mainly take place on the Perita moon, which is likely the only new tileset with the Tauron Academy as the hub.

Harrow and Wisp Protoframes (and Uriel, a new Warframe): As confirmed now, Protoframes as a concept are not bound to the Hollavanian origin point - there were also frame-people in various stages of Orokin history. The Old Peace update also involves The Devil's Triad, a side-story involving:

Father Lyon Allard - Protoframe of Harrow

Marie Leroux - Protoframe of Wisp

Uriel - the devil-themed 63rd unique Warframe

Here's preview of what they look like.

Warframe Devil's Triad cast (Image via Digital Extremes)

New Enemy Faction: Dax Anarch Warriors are the new enemy faction being added with this quest, marking 2025 as the third year in a row where Warframe will get an all-new enemy faction.

Given the setting, we also speculate that Sentients will get re-introduced as a more expanded, full-fledged enemy faction in the future.

Operator Remaster: At long last, Warframe's decade-old tech of uncanny Operator face presets is modernized. The Old Peace will introduce a complete overhaul of all Operator character assets, bringing them in line with the character model standards we've seen in Warframe 1999.

Tauron Focus Expansion: Warframe is yet again introducing a layer of power-creep, but thankfully, this time it's on the Operator/Drifter. As one of its new gameplay hooks, The Old Peace will introduce new ultimate abilities for each Focus school. Other than a cool spirit-lance move pulled out of the Void, not much was revealed about this system. We'll have to keep our eyes on future Devstreams for a bigger scoop.

Plus, as the gameplay demo in TennoLive revealed, we are also bringing back some old-school facades of Warframe parkour: such as proper wall-running (not the wall-hopping we do now).

TAU 2026: The Old Peace propels Warframe’s current “Void War” story arc into full speed, setting the stage for the monumental Tau Narrative Chapter to explore in 2026.

Caliban Prime coming sometime this year (Image via Digital Extremes)

Caliban Prime: Most players would have guessed by now, but it's Caliban's turn on the Orokin glow-up Xbox. Technically, Caliban Prime is not a part of The Old Peace. It will drop sometime before The Old Peace, so likely in a separate November update.

Untitled 2025 Fall Update

Last year, we had an "Untitled 2025 Fall update" announced in TennoCon 2024, which turned out to be Koumei and The Five Fates. This has apparently become a yearly tradition now, because TennoCon 2025 announced yet another "Untitled Fall Update". This will include:

An untitled-as-of-now 62nd unique Warframe

"The Teacher" - a new early-game modding quest to help new players settle in, developed with assistance from Sumo Digital

A Lavos Deluxe Skin

Oberon rework (finally)

This update, as expected, will also include a bunch of QoL improvements. Further details are to be revealed in a September Devstream - so the update is likely coming at the end of September.

Android Closed Beta coming in Fall

Warframe Andoird beta is coming (Image via Digital Extremes)

Alongside the enigmatic fall Update, Warframe is finally hostin a closed beta for its in-development Android version. The sign-up and opt-in queue for Android beta participation have already begun. This means 2026 might finally be the year when Warframe becomes playable on-the-run for Android users worldwide.

Warframe's iOS version requires at least an A12 Bionic Chip, so the Android version will likely need the equivalent of Snapdragon 865 or better. Digital Extremes will reveal further details on compatible devices later this year.

Warframe x Starfinder Tabletop game

For the Tenno subcommunity who are also into tabletop games, the most unprecedented crossover will soon fall into your laps. This October, Warframe x Starfinder: Operation Orias from renowned tabletop RPG-maker Paizo will be on the shelves, both physically and digitally. Those who live near Indianapolis (US) also have an even bigger opportunity: you can sample an early taste of this tabletop adventure at the Paizo booth in GenCon.

One final thing: Valkyr Heirloom Collection is coming very soon (July 21) - but this has been known for months now, so there's not much to say about it.

That is, of course, not all that was revealed in TennoCon. I omitted some interesting retrospective details from panels prior to the TennoLive segment, such as the "1999 Warframe Bible" that writers kept as a central design document for all lore. That being said, this summary should cover everything pertinent to upcoming Warframe updates this year.

