Warframe TennoCon 2025 Twitch drops, and TennoLive countdown

Warframe's TennoCon 2025 panel is about to start soon, and there's multiple new cosmetics - and a whole Primed Warframe - you cna get as freebies for just watching. TennoCon is an annual in-person convention celebrating another year of Warframe, but also giving us a peek into the future of the game.

Naturally, this time too, Digital Extremes has guarded their most exciting future project in 2025 for this year's TennoCon.

All Twitch drops for TennoCon 2025, and how to get them

Naktavyre Armor Set (Image via Digital Extremes)

TennoCon generally takes place in two phases: a lot of developer-end hijinks and panels for the main stage, and then TennoLive, which is the big reveal of a future update. So there are two separate Twitch drops for these:

Watch the TennoCon stream for 30 minutes between 11 a.m. and 4:30 pm ET to get the Naktavyre Armor Set

Watch another 30 minutes between 4:30 p.m. ET and 6:00 p.m. ET to earn a free Valkyr Prime (plus an accompanying Warframe Slot)

There's two reasons why Valkyr Prime is exciting as a free drop right now. Firstly, this Warframe was just reworked in the last update, and from my personal experience, I can testify that it's the best tank in Warframe right now if you like melee (alongside maybe Kullervo). Secondly, the Valkyr Heirloom skin is going to hit the shelves very soon (July 21).

To get these Twitch drops, you just need to link your Twitch account to Warframe. Here's how:

Log into your account from the game's website.

Go to your user page here, and click Link Account under Twitch (towards the bottom left).

Authorize the linking through the Twitch pop-up that appears. If successful, you'll see the "Account has been successfully linked" message.

Afterwards, all you have to do is watch https://www.twitch.tv/warframe for 30 minutes each in the respective time slots to get the Twitch drop.

What's coming in Warframe TennoLive 2025?

TennoLive tends to be the most exciting part of this annual convention. This year, too, it's going to be the stage where Digital Extremes reveals what they're cooking for the next big chapter in Warframe.

Over the last week, Warframe has deployed cryptic teasers - showing ash-laden dead Warframes in an unknown battleground, and the titles of these videos are quotes from Sentient characters including Natah and Hunhow.

Given how Dr. Entrati says "Tau is in sight" at the end of what is currently Warframe's final cinematic story quest, many fans have speculated that the update will have something to do with Tau and the Sentient.

Here's a countdown to TennoLive 2025:

