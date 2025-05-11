Warframe: All Valkyr rework details

Valkyr, a Warframe originally released in 2013, is finally getting a much-needed rework to her core skillset. While she is the original level-cap invulnerability frame, a lot of janky and uncoordinated parts of her kit just made her a stat-stick on Hysteria. That is, an invulnerable frame locked into melee all the time, facing a sudden death if you don't keep an eye on your Energy meter. All of that is about to change in the Isleweaver update coming this June, as revealed in Devstream 188.

With a major Warframe rework, Valkyr is getting a proper rage-bar mechanic, and an overhaul to all four of her abilities for a far more synergistic Warframe.

Valkyr is no longer vulnerable during Hysteria. This change might trip some alarms for old-time players, but on the whole, the new direction actually makes this Warframe far more mobile, fun to play, and still practically unkillable if you keep swinging at the fences.

Here's a breakdown of what's changed in all her abilities.

All changes to Valkyr coming in Warframe Isleweaver

Before we proceed to the actual ability changes, Valkyr's base Health and Armor is getting a big buff:

Stat Originally Post-rework Health (Regular and Prime) 270 450 Armor (Regular Valkyr) 630 800 Armor (Valkyr Prime) 735 935

Together, this gives Valkyr basically twice the base EHP, and even before you take into account her natural Armor and mods like Adaptation, Valkyr gets to over 2400 Health just with a max-rank non-Umbral Vitality.

A big part of the Valkyr rework is her new passive. Instead of the old-school no-hard-landing gimmick that had little practical use, Valkyr now has a Rage meter, visible above her Ability bar towards the right.

New Passive: Rage

New Rage meter (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)

You now passively gain Rage for Melee hits, kills, and assists (i.e. when enemies struck by you with melee get killed by squadmates). Hits generate a low amount of Rage, Kills generate a moderate amount, whereas Mercy kills and Finisher kills generate a large amount.

Rage does two things:

Rage grants you 3% Melee Damage for each percentage filled , scaling up to 300% of maximum extra damage. This is additive to Melee Damage mods.

, scaling up to 300% of maximum extra damage. This is additive to Melee Damage mods. If you take lethal damage while you have Rage meter built up above 75%, 75% of your Rage meter is consumed, and you get 3 seconds of invulnerability instead. This mechanic has no internal cooldown, so if you immediately get back to over 75% Rage, you can trigger this back-to-back.

Rage slowly subsides when you do not get melee hits, kills, or assists, but this auto-decay has a few seconds of buffer-time after you stop getting any Rage build-up.

Changes to Rip Line (First Ability)

Rip Line has received adjustments to better accommodate playstyles that seek fast-paced traversal options, alongside increased flexibility in ability cancellation and further enemy grouping capabilities.

Rip Line no longer cancels until Valkyr reaches the end of the line.

Rip Line’s speed and ease-of-use have been updated, with the goal of providing a smoother experience.

Rip Line’s cast when targeting an enemy will pull Valkyr towards that enemy and group enemies within a 7m radius around her upon reaching her target.

Valkyr will automatically use a Melee attack when arriving at her target.

The radius for Rip Line’s grouping scales with Ability Range.

Double Jump usage is reset upon using Rip Line.

Rip Line can be cancelled by jumping during use.

Jumping during Rip Line adds a small, temporary momentum boost to the player’s movement mid-air.

Change to Swing Line Augment Mod: Rip Line is now free while airborne. Parkour Velocity is now increased with the Mod Rank.

Changes to War Cry (Second Ability)

War Cry is receiving only minor adjustments, as the ability already fits the bill in her reworked kit. However, War Cry will now be able to buff allies who lose her War Cry buff, alongside additional quality of life tuning:

War Cry can now be recast.

War Cry’s base duration increased to 20 seconds from 15 seconds.

Ability effects spread to allies within Affinity Range (50m)

Players can re-acquire War Cry’s effects when re-entering Valkyr’s Affinity Range. If you die or get nullified, you can return to Valkyr to refresh War Cry!

War Cry no longer slows enemies—it’s been moved to Paralysis!

War Cry has received a new casting animation and updated visual effects.

War Cry can now be cast while moving.

Changes to Paralysis (Third Ability)

Paralysis now brings additional functionality to double down on the ability to weaken your foes, and it now costs Energy instead of having to shed your Shields.

Enemies struck by Paralysis receive a base 50% Melee Damage Vulnerability.

Melee Damage Vulnerability scales with Ability Strength.

Enemies and enemy health bars will receive VFX to indicate their vulnerability when the player actively uses any Melee weapon.

Enemies struck by Paralysis are slowed by a base 30%.

The slow scales with Ability Strength.

Shield cost has been removed. Casting Paralysis now costs 50 Energy.

Since there’s no Shield cost anymore, a base 400 Impact Damage was added to compensate.

Paralysis has been updated with an upper-body animation to ensure movement isn’t interrupted when casting

Change to Prolonged Paralysis Augment Mod: Enemies will now be ragdolled to group them up with the Augment.

Developer Note on Prolonged Paralysis: The duration and feel will be the same, but this will ultimately fix a long-standing issue with the previous iteration with knockdowns, where enemies would not be pulled while afflicted with Status Effect reaction animations (e.g. Heat or Electric Status Effects).

Changes to Hysteria (Fourth Ability)

Hysteria no longer makes you invulnerable, but it has been buffed in several other ways. It now costs less Energy to maintain, and has the additional benefits:

Energy Drain caps at 10 Energy per second instead of 15.

Healing from Hysteria’s Life Steal is now 50 Health per hit. Health gained scales with Ability Strength.

Valkyr is immune to Status Effects while Hysteria is active.

Armor gained from War Cry is increased by 3x during Hysteria for Valkyr.

The Self-Reflection damage part of Hysteria has been completely removed.

Valkyr's Talon buffs (Exalted Claws)

New Talon combo set stats (Image via Digital Extremes)

In addition to this, there are several big buffs to the Claw weapon you use during Hysteria, Valkyr's Talons. Its unique stance was overhauled: the moveset now maintains forward momentum, and the multipliers for 3-hit and 4-hit combos are now higher (originally just 100%), and also have built-in Slash procs. Here are all the changes to the Talons as listed on the Dev Workshop:

Combo attacks and animations have been updated to remove sudden stops, ensuring mobility is maintained while attacking (e.g., the Fervor Combo no longer stops player movement on the 3rd and 4th hits).

Guaranteed Slash Status Effects have been added to several attacks in her Combos (excluding her Slide Attack). The Combos receiving Slash Status Effects during certain attacks are: Fervor (Neutral Combo), Rage (Forward Combo), Delirium (Neutral Block Combo), Rise From Ashes (Heavy Attack Combo).

Several damage multipliers in her Combos increased up to 300%.

Hysteria’s attacks received an increased base Attack Range to 2.15m from 1.7m.

Hysteria IPS is now only Slash (75%) and Puncture (25%)—Impact damage and weighting have been removed entirely.

Change to the Enraged Augment Mod: Damage and Critical Chance are increased to 350% (originally 200%).

With this, Valkyr has potentially received more durability than Inaros, and stands to remain one of the most durable frames — with much better utility and damage now.

