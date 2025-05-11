Warframe just hosted its Devstream 188 live from the PAX East panel. Usually, this is a chill developer vlog held from their company venue — so the staging on PAX East foretold there was some big reveals to look forward to. It has delivered on that front, as we got the first-ever glimpse of the big content update coming in June 2025: Warframe Isleweaver. Most crucially, Spider-frame is real.

In this summary of Devstream 188, we'll go over every major thing that was revealed, including the upcoming Spider-frame, and features of the Isleweaver update.

Warframe Devstream 188 overview: Everything you need to know

Here's a gist of everything unveiled during Warframe Devstream 188:

Yareli Prime releasing in May 21; Kullervo Deluxe also coming in the same update

Isleweaver is the next big Warframe story update, coming this June, alongside Citrine Deluxe

Operation Eight Claw in June

Orexia: the Spider-frame!

New player experience and QOL updates coming alongside Isleweaver

Valkyr Heirloom skin coming July 21, and Vauban Heirloom concept art teased

Yareli Prime is coming May 21

Yareli Prime is coming soon (Image via Digital Extremes)

Before we delve into the big Isleweaver content update coming in June, there's an interim Cert update to keep us company on May. Coming on May 21, we have the Yareli Prime bundle. Alongside her trusty side-arm Kompressa, the surprise new candidate for the Priming is Daikyu, a long-standing dream in the Tenno Community.

Alongside the centerpiece Warframe Yareli Prime (Ballas-narrated trailer coming with release), here's what we are getting in the Prime Access Bundle:

Kompressa Prime

Daikyu Prime

Merulina Prime Syandana

Merulina Domestik Drone

A new Ephemera

Kullervo Deluxe

Kullervo Deluxe (Image via Digital Extremes)

Meanwhile, the Kullervo Apostate Skin (Deluxe) is also shipping with the May 21 update. Alongside the now much-smoother criminal of Duviri, the Apostate Deluxe bundle will contain:

Cula Syandana

Apostate Baneful Blade

Detachable shoulder spike armor (only fits on Kullervo Apostate Skin)

A Deluxe skin for sparring melee weapons

Warframe's next major update, Isleweaver

We are also getting a new Operation too (Image via Digital Extremes)

Isleweaver will be Warframe's biggest content update coming this summer (or at least till TennoCon). This update brings back the long-abandoned locale of Duviri back into the spotlight, and it's technically still a follow-up to Warframe 1999 events.

The elevator pitch is essentially Neci (Major Rusalka) as the big bad of a Duviri spiral. Drifter had taken Hollvania away from her, so Neci has now overtaken Duviri. Not much was revealed about it. Here's everything we know:

This will be a unique Duviri node unlocked after you beat Warframe 1999

You play as your Warframe rather than the Drifter.

There's Murmur enemies in Duviri!

You get the brand-new Warframe from these Duviri runs.

Which brings us to, of course, the pièce de résistance: Orexia, the Spider-frame.

Orexia, the Spider-frame

Spider-frame is finally scuttling in (Image via Digital Extremes)

What used to be a running joke in the community is now a real Warframe, and in terms of animation, it is seemingly the most complex one. Orexia will be present as a miniboss in the same vein as Kullervo in specific Spirals, and that's how we obtain her components.

Nothing is known about Orexia's abilities so far, except that one of them will potentially let you crawl around on walls. Orexia will be coming in June 2025 alongside two signature weapons: a thrown secondary, and a whip.

Operation Eight Claw, coming alongside Isleweaver

Operation: Eight Claw is a brand-new Clan Operation (meaning you get clan trophies for it too). It will take place on the new Duviri mode exclusively being introduced in Isleweaver, and it will be running for about a month. From the looks of it, it will be a concurrent release alongside the Isleweaver update itself.

This Clan operation has "incredible new cosmetics" as Rebecca put it, Duviri-themed and comparable to the rewards in the Belly of the Beast Operation (which matched the Jade Shadows update). You can also farm Pathos Clamps and a brand-new weapon (not disclosed in this Devstream) from this Operation.

Changes in Warframe Isleweaver update

In Devstream 188, the team also talked about a number of other things and other stuff coming with the Isleweaver update, including Citrine Deluxe (with a new ear-shaped Signa), and numerous general changes. Here's a gist of what was highlighted.

New player experience updates

The Isleweaver update is also bringing a number of new player experience changes:

Critical 'Golden' path rework to 1999: streamlining and removing 'trip hazards' on all 'critical path' Warframe content, making progression through the main campaign more player-friendly.

Vor rework, as teased in Warframe Devstream 186

Enemy Refresh: Bailiff (miniboss), Ballista (sniper lock-on), Eviscerator (area denial grenades)

Junction rework - much bigger than the previous one, tasks and rewards are getting an overhaul

Easier to craft Rhino

Plant Pickups - no more scanning!

Railjack difficulty: Making it less likely you'll get destroyed when you load into the New War railjack segment.

Arbitrations unlocked from Junctions rather than Star Chart Completion.

QoL updates

More KIM conversations: Ten new conversations each at the end of their specific character journey with you.

Cavalero now sells all currently available Incarnons from the rotation

Dojo and Captura QOL (access wheel in Captura)

New Operator Hairstyles: Flare, Minerva, Velimir, Kaya

Four new Augment mods: Kullervo, Citrine, Caliban, Jade

Read up about these changes in greater detail in the Dev Workshop article on it. There is also another one detailing the Valkyr Rework, for those who are interested.

Melee Slam rework

Warframe design director Pablo Alonso previously talked about wanting to nerf Slam attacks. Essentially, the Slam attack in its current form is deals such an absurd damage that it's easy to auto-pilot the game with a macro. With the Isleweaver update, the slam-enthusiasts can say goodby to spamming the slam with micro-jumps.

Two changes were highlighted. Firstly, the radius of slam attacks now scales based on jump height, so you would need to gain some elevation to hit the currently default radius.

The other change is a fix on how Nira's mod set bonus is calculated. As of writing, it gives both slam damage bonus and an undocumented melee damage bonus on top.

That is going away, but we are also getting a buff to compensate for the stat loss: it's changing from +100% each mod to +150%. This will be a final multiplier added on top of the outgoing modded damage, so it can actually wind up being a buff for most hammers. In other words, Slam attacks are still a viable thing to do, except you can't macro-spam your way to victory.

Also, as promised by Steve Sinclair in Devshort 55:

Ambassador is getting a buff

Guaranteed Corrupted Holokeys will now drop for Railjack Void Storms.

Valkyr Heirloom Skin is coming this July

Valkyr Heirloom will be here in July (Image via Digital Extremes)

Devstream 188 also unveiled the two upcoming Warframe Heirloom skins, and this time, both are taken from community artists rather than the dev team. The surprise reveal was Valkyr Heirloom Skin, which is coming on July 21 (the first Monday after TennoCon 2025). Sporting a very spartan muscle-mommy look, this is brainstormed and created by Pertti Bahaa.

Vauban Heirloom concept

The jacketed buff engineer (Image via Digital Extremes)

The other one is still an early work-in-progress concept from Lua_Luminary: Vauban Heirloom Skin. He will have a muscular chic similar to Rhino Heirloom, and a toggleable puffer-jacket to stick to the original idea of Vauban.

That's all about Devstream 188 and its summarized highlights. Check out our other guides on the game:

