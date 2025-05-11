Warframe's June update will turn a running gag into reality

When is the Spider-frame coming? This June, apparently. The 'Spider-frame' inquiry has been a running joke in the Warframe community for over eight months now. It was half an actual object of curiosity, half commitment to the pile-up of Spider-frame questions in the community chat during Devstreams and Devshorts.

In any case, it's real now. As confirmed in Devstream 188, the Spider-frame Oraxia is officially the 61st unique Warframe, coming in the Isleweaver update.

Oraxia the Spider-Warframe has been over two years in the making

Stretching the spider-legs takes a toll on the animator's work hours (Image via Digital Extremes)

The running joke started sometime last year, when Digital Extremes CEO Steve Sinclair teased the idea of a spider-frame as a potential future candidate during a Devshort.

Leading up to the release of Koumei and the Five Fates, many players theorized Koumei to be the much-awaited spider-frame. If you don't count the webs of fate, Koumei wasn't it — but the developers were working on the real deal for quite some time.

As Creative Director Rebecca Ford mentioned during Devstream 188, the first concepts of Oraxia were sketched out in January 2023, so it has certainly been in the oven for a while.

This long development time makes sense because of how complex a spider-like frame's movement animation rigs would be. Crucially, the developers are attempting a system where you can crawl around on walls with as its own dedicated form of mobility:

"If everything goes to plan... you'll be able to crawl on walls in one of [Oraxia's] moves."

Thus far, the only concrete info we have — other than wall-crawling — is how "isolating and executing weakened enemies" is Oraxia's preferred playstyle. Given the theme of web and entanglement, the prophesized spider-frame will certainly have a lot of Crowd-Control. Given it's 2025, the power-creep in Warframe would also incentivize turning that CC into kills.

We will learn more in the upcoming weeks, as Oraxia weaves her webs for the release in June 2025. Meanwhile, the update is also bringing about a rework to one underused old-school Warframe.

