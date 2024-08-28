Everything we know about Warframe's Koumei and The Five Fates update

Warframe's 'Unannounced Fall Update' has a name now: Koumei and The Five Fates. This update should drop sometime between September and November 2024, and will bring a series of quality-of-life overhauls in the same vein as Abyss of Dagath from last fall. Furthermore, it will also include a standalone quest and a new unannounced Warframe (that is not Cyte-09).

The finer details are not known yet, but here's everything revealed so far about Warframe Koumei and The Five Fates.

Has Warframe Koumei and the Five Fate release date been announced?

Warframe developers have not announced the concrete release date for Koumei and The Five Fates yet. They have simply chalked it up to the category of a 'fall update'. However, if we were to make an educated guess, it would be late September or early October 2024.

Trending

The release date will most likely be announced at this year's Tokyo Games Show (September 26 to 29).

Also Read: Everything revealed in the TennoCon 2024

All known features of Warframe Koumei and the Five Fates Update

Expand Tweet

The highlight of the Koumei and the Five Fates update is the long-awaited Caliban rework - but there will be a lot more for us to chew on. So far, we know there will be a brand-new Warframe that has not been talked about yet, a host of quality-of-life changes, and a standalone quest that does not tie into the ongoing Warframe 1999 saga.

The story quest and Warframe itself will be themed around Japanese history or mythology, given the stylization of the update's logo. It's all the more contextual that developers are going to talk about it on a Warframe panel at the Tokyo Games Show this September. In fact, a press release from Digital Extremes mentions:

"This Update is inspired by the development team’s love for Japanese culture and exploring the societal idea of protecting “good fortune.”

A key art of the update has been revealed, and it shows the Ostron village of Cetus in the background. This makes it highly likely that the new quest will either be involved in Ostron lore or tailgate more Plains of Eidolon content.

Meanwhile, the new Warframe is completely up to conjecture. Since Devshorts #26, there has been some talk about a new 'Spider frame', which might very well be this upcoming Koumei Warframe. Other fan speculations link it to Kongming, an alias of the historical figure Zhuge Liang the tactician (courtesy of Reddit user Foxfisher159).

Alongside the update key art, the TennoVIP at Gamescom 2024 also unveiled a new 'Thunder-God inspired' Volt Deluxe skin. This will be the third Deluxe cosmetic for the original speedster of Warframe, although Gyre and Lavos mains are somewhat disappointed with the news.

Concept art for Volt Deluxe skin (Image via Digital Extremes)

To celebrate the Caliban rework coming with the Koumei and the Five Fates update, all players will receive a free copy of Caliban upon logging in for a limited time. The broader scope of the 'quality-of-life' changes is yet to be revealed.

Since the Companion Rework 2.0 remains to be addressed, one can speculate that Smeeta Kavat's turn to get nerfed is finally afoot. Use the double drops buff when you can, as we may not have it for very long.

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback