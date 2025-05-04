Warframe Galleon of Ghouls event guide: Schedule, rewards, and how to easily solo

Galleon of Ghouls is a brand-new Warframe event, running in the first three weekends of May 2025. The main reward is two new Grineer-themed melee weapons: Tonkatt (Tonfa) and Tak & Lug (Sword and Shield). However, if you happen to be reading this article after the Galleon of Ghoul event is over, don't worry. Both weapons will be available in the future, possibly through seasonal events such as Nights of Nabreus.

In this guide, we'll explain exactly what to do in the Galleon Ghouls event, and the best Warframe to use for it.

How to play the Galleon of Ghouls event in Warframe

This plays out just like any Capture (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)

Galleon of Ghouls is a weekend tactical alert that plays out like a Capture mission in Warframe, with some added conditions.

During this mission, you can only use a custom variant of an Ogris as your sole weapon. Thankfully, you get infinite ammo on the Ogris too.

The Warframe you pick is up to you, but their abilities will be disabled throughout the mission.

The Ogris version exclusive this event can deal damage to your Warframe if you get caught in its blast radius. As it is unmodded, the radius is quite small, so you can learn to handle it within a few minutes of gameplay.

Your objective in this mission is to find and capture the Instigator Ghoul, a big burly new capture unit that runs away. Since it's always lvl 20, you can take it down in a couple of hits, and there's not much challenge.

The only difference from a Capture mission is that it takes a while to show up instead of a pre-dotted objective to guide you. The trigger, to my knowledge, is to home in on its general location, so keep advancing through the level and you'll find the Instigator Ghoul in a minute.

Best Warframe to do the Galleon of Ghouls event

When all is said and done, the Galleon of Ghouls event can be extremely easy, provided you get the right Warframe. In this case, the right Warframe is something that's naturally tanky without abilities, the best one being Inaros (or Inaros Prime).

Nidus would also work in this case, since you have the health regen to offset the lower HP. In any case, you want to pump up your HP, add some armor, Adaptation, and then two Parkour Velocity mods to get around the level faster. Here's what I use personally.

Solo Galleon of Ghouls build for Inaros Prime (or Nidus/Prime)

Inaros build for the event (Image via Sportskeeda || Digtial Extremes)

Warframe Galleon of Ghouls event schedule

Galleon of Ghouls Tactical Alert (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)

Galleon of Ghouls will run for three weekends, including the ongoing first phase that's live at the time of writing. Logging into the game automatically hands you the main blueprints for Tonnkatt (May 2 - 5) and Tak & Lug (May 9 - 12).

While the components are farmable again in the third week, the blueprints aren't — so make sure to log in. Here's the full schedule for this Warframe event:

Weekend 1: Friday, May 2 at 11 a.m. ET - Monday, May 5 at 11 a.m. ET (Mars)

Earn the Tonkkatt Blueprint in your Inbox upon first completion of the event. Re-running the Mars Tactical Alert will earn you a guaranteed random drop of the following:

Tonkkatt Blade (2x needed to craft)

Tonkkatt Handle (2x needed to craft)

Weekend 2: Friday, May 9 at 11 a.m. ET - Monday, May 12 at 11 a.m. ET (Saturn)

Saturn is next, with these galleons holding the parts to the Tak & Lug Sword and Shield.

Earn the Tak & Lug Blueprint in your Inbox upon first completion of the event. Re-running the Saturn Tactical Alert will earn you a guaranteed random drop of the following:

Tak & Lug Blade

Tak & Lug Handle

Tak & Lug Guard

Weekend 3: Friday, May 16 at 11 a.m. ET - Monday, May 19 at 11 a.m. ET (Mars, Sedna)

The Ghouls are back on Mars. Finish them off for an Orokin Reactor and Orokin Catalyst, delivered to your Inbox, upon first mission completion.

Re-running the Sedna Tactical Alert will earn you a guaranteed random drop of the following:

Tonkkatt Blade

Tonkkatt Handle

Tak & Lug Blade

Tak & Lug Handle

Tak & Lug Guard

