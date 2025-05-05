Warframe: Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 9 start date and rewards

Warframe is getting its next Nightwave season, Nora's Mix Vol 9, later this May. The last two Nightwaves were themed around two major updates (Jade Shadows and Warframe 1999). By comparison, this one seems to be running with its own theme with a new set of "Raya" skins, shiny gold-accented blue-bronze cosmetics, and a smokey Ephemera.

In this guide, we'll go over what's coming to Warframe with Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 9 and everything we know about it.

When does Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 9 start in Warframe?

The Nora's Mix Vol 9 season of Nightwave will begin on May 21 at 2 pm ET (11 am PT / 6 pm UTC). The ongoing season, Nora's Mix Vol 8, will also end on this date, likely an hour before (1 pm ET).

In other words, if you haven't claimed everything from Vol 8, you only have the first three weeks of May to do it. We recommend getting at least the two Augment mods, Leaded Gas and Biotic Rounds, which will sell for a lot of Plats once the season expires.

All Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 9 Rewards in Warframe

Some of the new cosmetics coming this season (Image via Digital Extremes)

As outlined by the developers in Devstream 187, the following are all the rewards obtainable from Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 9. Note that this is not listed in order of tier progression.

Cosmetics

Xaku Raya Skin

Xaku Raya Helmet

Arca Titron Raya Skin

Burston Raya Skin

Parallax Raya Skin

Epitaph Raya Skin

Raya Sigma Syandana

Raya Orbitus Sigil

Raya Xaku Glyph

Raya Aurora Ephemera

Neura Kavat Gene-Masking Kit

Neura Kubrow Gene-Masking Kit

Cogna Operator Collection

Frakta Shoulder Guard (returning)

Equipment

Umbra Forma

Arcane Fury (x3)

Shotgun Riven Mod

Veiled Riven Cipher

Weapon Augment mods

Spontaneous Singularity (weapon unknown)

Pain Points (Athodai)

Upgrade material

Orokin Catalyst (x2)

3 Forma Bundle

Warframe Slot

Weapon Slots

In addition to these, you'll also get a total of 350 Nora’s Mix Vol. 9 Creds up till tier 30, and potentially much more depending on how much you grind tiers 31 and above. These can be spent in the Nightwave Creds Shop to buy various goodies, including Augment mods from previous Nightwaves. Check out our weekly Warframe checklist to find out what's in store this week.

What are the new Augment mods coming with Warframe Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 9?

The first one is Pain Points, an Augment mod for Athodai. In the developer build, the description goes: On Weak Point hits with Primary Fire: +60% Weak Point damage for 5s. Stacks up to 10x (+600%).

As for the other one, Spontaneous Singularity, no details are known. From its name, it at least seems to be for one of the futuristic primaries — Quanta, Simulor, Spectra, Exergis, and the like.

To recap, this new season of Nightwave is coming on May 21. Here's a countdown to the actual start time:

