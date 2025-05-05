Warframe: Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 9 start date and rewards

  • home icon
By Sambit Pal
Modified May 05, 2025 18:42 IST
warframe nora
Another new Nora's Mix season is coming up next (Image via Digital Extremes)

Warframe is getting its next Nightwave season, Nora's Mix Vol 9, later this May. The last two Nightwaves were themed around two major updates (Jade Shadows and Warframe 1999). By comparison, this one seems to be running with its own theme with a new set of "Raya" skins, shiny gold-accented blue-bronze cosmetics, and a smokey Ephemera.

In this guide, we'll go over what's coming to Warframe with Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 9 and everything we know about it.

When does Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 9 start in Warframe?

The Nora's Mix Vol 9 season of Nightwave will begin on May 21 at 2 pm ET (11 am PT / 6 pm UTC). The ongoing season, Nora's Mix Vol 8, will also end on this date, likely an hour before (1 pm ET).

In other words, if you haven't claimed everything from Vol 8, you only have the first three weeks of May to do it. We recommend getting at least the two Augment mods, Leaded Gas and Biotic Rounds, which will sell for a lot of Plats once the season expires.

All Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 9 Rewards in Warframe

Some of the new cosmetics coming this season (Image via Digital Extremes)
As outlined by the developers in Devstream 187, the following are all the rewards obtainable from Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 9. Note that this is not listed in order of tier progression.

Cosmetics

  • Xaku Raya Skin
  • Xaku Raya Helmet
  • Arca Titron Raya Skin
  • Burston Raya Skin
  • Parallax Raya Skin
  • Epitaph Raya Skin
  • Raya Sigma Syandana
  • Raya Orbitus Sigil
  • Raya Xaku Glyph
  • Raya Aurora Ephemera
  • Neura Kavat Gene-Masking Kit
  • Neura Kubrow Gene-Masking Kit
  • Cogna Operator Collection
  • Frakta Shoulder Guard (returning)

Equipment

  • Umbra Forma
  • Arcane Fury (x3)
  • Shotgun Riven Mod
  • Veiled Riven Cipher

Weapon Augment mods

  • Spontaneous Singularity (weapon unknown)
  • Pain Points (Athodai)

Upgrade material

  • Orokin Catalyst (x2)
  • 3 Forma Bundle
  • Warframe Slot
  • Weapon Slots

In addition to these, you'll also get a total of 350 Nora’s Mix Vol. 9 Creds up till tier 30, and potentially much more depending on how much you grind tiers 31 and above. These can be spent in the Nightwave Creds Shop to buy various goodies, including Augment mods from previous Nightwaves. Check out our weekly Warframe checklist to find out what's in store this week.

Also Check out: Warframe Galleon of Ghouls event guide

What are the new Augment mods coming with Warframe Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 9?

The first one is Pain Points, an Augment mod for Athodai. In the developer build, the description goes: On Weak Point hits with Primary Fire: +60% Weak Point damage for 5s. Stacks up to 10x (+600%).

As for the other one, Spontaneous Singularity, no details are known. From its name, it at least seems to be for one of the futuristic primaries — Quanta, Simulor, Spectra, Exergis, and the like.

To recap, this new season of Nightwave is coming on May 21. Here's a countdown to the actual start time:

Check out our other guides on the game:

Sambit Pal

