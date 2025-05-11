Warframe Valkyr Heirloom Skin release date, price, and more

Valkyr Heirloom Skin, the fifth entry to this premier line of cosmetics, is coming to Warframe on July 21. While the previous ones had a lot of build-up with early teases, Valkyr Heirloom was a surprise reveal in Devstream 188. Also unlike the previous four Heirloom skins, this is the first one to be conceptualized and created by a community artist rather than the Digital Extremes art team.

From Pertti Bahaa, this Valkyr skin is the most muscular form of the feral berserker so far, complete with a leotard-like threadbare inner armor, and transparent tunic to give it a very premium look. Keeping with the theme of Heirloom cosmetics, this one also has the trademark translucent skin shader.

Warframe Valkyr Heirloom Collection contents and pricing details

Valkyr Heirloom Skin concept art (Image via Digital Extremes)

Valkyr Heirloom Collection has the usual dual-pricing model, presenting both real-money and Platinum-only purchase options.

Keeping with the pricing of Ember and Rhino Heirloom Collection, it will be priced at $24.99 if you choose to buy it as a real-money bundle. This purchase comes with 425 Platinum in addition to the contents of the Heirloom Collection, so you technically get twice your money's worth.

However, for Tenno who want to get it for Platinum from the in-game market, you can get the whole bundle for 400 Platinum. Alternately, you can get just the Valkyr Heirloom Skin for 225 Platinum. All the other contents of the Collection are also available a la carte:

Valkyr Heirloom Skin - 225 Platinum

Valkyr Heirloom Signa - 85 Platinum

Valkyr Heirloom Color Palette - 80 Platinum

Valkyr Heirloom Glyph - 25 Platinum

Valkyr Heirloom Sigil - 25 Platinum

Valkyr Heirloom Prex Card - 35 Platinum

Note that this pricing breakdown is not officially confirmed yet, but based on the model of Ember and Rhino Heirloom bundles. It's highly unlikely the model will deviate from this.

If the athletically enhanced looks of the Valkyr Heirloom skin has you on the fence, something to sweeten the deal is a full-fledged Valkyr Warframe rework in the Isleweaver update.

Will the Valkyr Heirloom Skin be a timed exclusive?

The Valkyr Heirloom Skin, as well as the entire collection, will be available on the Warfrane market in perpetuity, so there's no FOMO scheme involved here. You can get it any time in the future for the given price (and potentially less for the rare occasion of a sale).

However, the real-money $25 bundle that also grants 425 extra Platinum will be retired once the next Heirloom collection comes to the store. In other words, if you want this real-money bundle, the expiry date is sometime in Q1 2026, which is when the Vauban Heirloom Bundle will roll into the scene.

