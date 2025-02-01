All Tenno eyes will be on the Warframe marketplace on February 6, as that's when the Rhino Heirloom Collection is coming. As the fourth-ever Heirloom-tier Skin, it will be a must-buy for many Warframe veterans, but on top of that, a patch will also eliminate the bane of Rhino cosmetics enthusiasts.

To be more specific, casting Iron Skin will no longer necessitate smudging your entire Rhino color palette with gravel.

Warframe players can select Rhino's Iron Skin cosmetic separately now

Iron Skin can be selected separately now (Image via Digital Extremes)

A new Warframe patch on February 6 is bringing a bunch of new content to make the wait till Infeseted Coda Liches easier. The highlight for all players is, of course, a brand-new season of Nightwave. On top of this, a new QoL change will add the option to "Override" Rhino's Iron Skin cosmetic.

Generally, Iron Skin will coat the Warframe in solid metal or a charcoal-like layer depending on whether it's Rhino Prime or Rhino. This will essentially overwrite your cosmetics with whatever emissive color the Iron Skin has on your color scheme. It's also imperative to keep Iron Skin up at all times, so it effectively makes it so that your fashionframe never looks as promised during regular gameplay.

However, with the new update, the accessories tab will have the option to use any Iron Skin cosmetics you own. A few Rhino Skin, such as Deathwatch, have their own Iron Skin cosmetics. The Rhino Heirloom Skin will also add its own take on Iron Skin as a series of rings around you instead of a decal layer. With this new option, you can now use any of these Iron Skin cosmetics separately.

However, they cannot be purchased a la carte. For reference, if you want to get the new Heirloom Iron Skin cosmetic, you'll have to buy Rhino Heirloom Skin or the Collection bundle.

