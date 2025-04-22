Warframe: Temple build guide

Temple is the newest protoframe in the Warframe 1999 lineup who can dish out an extreme amount of damage while making you rock to the tune. Following Octavia, this is the second time a music-based frame has been added to the game. Despite having similarities, Temple brings a much simpler gameplay style.
In this article, we will go through a decent Temple build that can help you clear some of the hardest content with ease.
How to play Temple in Warframe
If you love watching red critical hits on screen, you’ll love Temple. The second ability, Overdrive, allows you to increase the critical vulnerability of enemies. This can be used multiple times to deal millions of damage.
The main damage ability, Exalted Solo, will have you pull out Temple’s guitar, Lizzie. Imagine Ignis Wraith, but even better, thanks to a combination of Arcane and various mods boosting the damage.
Amidst all the chaos, if you are feeling squishy, use the third ability, Ripper’s Wail, to gain invulnerability for a short duration while also healing yourself. Using the ability also gives teammates a fire damage boost.
Similar to Octavia’s Mandachord, Temple also has a Backbeat present under the crosshair. Timing your ability use will grant additional effect, making them more powerful.
Endgame Temple build in Warframe (6-forma)
Mods
- Growing Power (ability strength through status effect)
- Archon Intensify (ability strength)
- Archon Vitality (heat status effect applies twice)
- Transient Fortitude (ability strength)
- Primed Sure Footed (quality of life mod, which can be replaced by Endurance Drift or Power Drift)
- Adaptation/Rolling Guard (more survivability)
- Flow/Primed Flow (more energy for abilities)
- Continuity/Primed Continuity (ability duration)
- Augur Secrets (ability strength)
- Stretch (ability range)
Arcanes
- Hot Shot: Gain 6% weapon Critical Chance for 10 seconds, when using abilities to inflict Heat Status effect on enemies. Maximum 50x stacks.
- Molt Augmented: On Kill: +0.24% Ability Strength. Stacks up to 250x
Using this build should give you around 300% ability strength, which should be plenty to easily clear Steel Path content. Note that the build is not optimized for endurance runs.
If you want more ability strength and can sustain the energy requirement for Temple, replace Augur Secrets with Blind Rage as his passive already provides ability efficiency.
Note: Using Blind Rage on your Temple build will require additional forma.
Temple Exalted Weapon Lizzie build in Warframe
Mods
- Sinister Reach (added range)
- Galvanized Aptitude (status chance and direct damage)
- Hellfire (fire damage)
- Malignant Force (toxin damage and status chance)
- Critical Delay (critical chance)
- Galvanized Chamber (multishot)
- Bane/Primed Bane (choice of faction mod for more damage)
- Rime Rounds (Cold)
- Vital Sense (critical damage)
Arcane
- Primary Frostbite: On Cold Status Effect: +3% Critical Damage and +2.25% Multishot for 12s. Stacks up to 40x
We are using Primary Frostbite for increased critical damage. This is done using Hellfire and Malignant Force to create Gas status effect and then adding Rime Rounds for additional Cold status effect.
If you plan to use Primary Blight as the Arcane for Lizzie, simply swap places for Malignant Force and Rime Rounds. This will give you the Blast status effect with Toxin.