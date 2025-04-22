Warframe: Temple build guide

Temple is the newest protoframe in the Warframe 1999 lineup who can dish out an extreme amount of damage while making you rock to the tune. Following Octavia, this is the second time a music-based frame has been added to the game. Despite having similarities, Temple brings a much simpler gameplay style.

Ad

In this article, we will go through a decent Temple build that can help you clear some of the hardest content with ease.

Also Read: Warframe Tier List: All Frames Ranked (Update 38.5)

How to play Temple in Warframe

Warframe: Temple (Image via Digital Extremes)

If you love watching red critical hits on screen, you’ll love Temple. The second ability, Overdrive, allows you to increase the critical vulnerability of enemies. This can be used multiple times to deal millions of damage.

Ad

Trending

The main damage ability, Exalted Solo, will have you pull out Temple’s guitar, Lizzie. Imagine Ignis Wraith, but even better, thanks to a combination of Arcane and various mods boosting the damage.

Amidst all the chaos, if you are feeling squishy, use the third ability, Ripper’s Wail, to gain invulnerability for a short duration while also healing yourself. Using the ability also gives teammates a fire damage boost.

Similar to Octavia’s Mandachord, Temple also has a Backbeat present under the crosshair. Timing your ability use will grant additional effect, making them more powerful.

Ad

Also Read: All Abilities of Temple Warframe

Endgame Temple build in Warframe (6-forma)

Warframe Temple Build (Image via Overframe)

Mods

Ad

Growing Power (ability strength through status effect)

Archon Intensify (ability strength)

Archon Vitality (heat status effect applies twice)

Transient Fortitude (ability strength)

Primed Sure Footed (quality of life mod, which can be replaced by Endurance Drift or Power Drift)

Adaptation/Rolling Guard (more survivability)

Flow/Primed Flow (more energy for abilities)

Continuity/Primed Continuity (ability duration)

Augur Secrets (ability strength)

Stretch (ability range)

Arcanes

Hot Shot: Gain 6% weapon Critical Chance for 10 seconds, when using abilities to inflict Heat Status effect on enemies. Maximum 50x stacks.

Gain 6% weapon Critical Chance for 10 seconds, when using abilities to inflict Heat Status effect on enemies. Maximum 50x stacks. Molt Augmented: On Kill: +0.24% Ability Strength. Stacks up to 250x

Ad

Using this build should give you around 300% ability strength, which should be plenty to easily clear Steel Path content. Note that the build is not optimized for endurance runs.

If you want more ability strength and can sustain the energy requirement for Temple, replace Augur Secrets with Blind Rage as his passive already provides ability efficiency.

Note: Using Blind Rage on your Temple build will require additional forma.

Also Read: Warframe Coda weapons tier list: All Infested Lich weapons ranked

Ad

Temple Exalted Weapon Lizzie build in Warframe

Lizzie Build (Image via Overframe)

Mods

Ad

Sinister Reach (added range)

Galvanized Aptitude (status chance and direct damage)

Hellfire (fire damage)

Malignant Force (toxin damage and status chance)

Critical Delay (critical chance)

Galvanized Chamber (multishot)

Bane/Primed Bane (choice of faction mod for more damage)

Rime Rounds (Cold)

Vital Sense (critical damage)

Arcane

Primary Frostbite: On Cold Status Effect: +3% Critical Damage and +2.25% Multishot for 12s. Stacks up to 40x

We are using Primary Frostbite for increased critical damage. This is done using Hellfire and Malignant Force to create Gas status effect and then adding Rime Rounds for additional Cold status effect.

If you plan to use Primary Blight as the Arcane for Lizzie, simply swap places for Malignant Force and Rime Rounds. This will give you the Blast status effect with Toxin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More