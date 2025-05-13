Warframe Yareli Prime Access release date, price, and contents

Yareli is the second Prime Warframe to be introduced in 2025, releasing on May 21 at 2 pm ET. Originally introduced four years ago with the Sisters of Parvos update, Yareli is relatively overlooked among modern Warframes, but this Prime might give her some much-needed attention on that front.
As revealed in Devstream 188, Yareli Prime is coming with a Primed variant of the trusty signature sidearm Kompressa, but also a rather surprise candidate: the Daikyu Prime. About 13 years after its original release, this Tenno longbow is finally getting its due.
Everything coming with the Yareli Prime Access bundle in Warframe
As confirmed on Devstream 188 and an official blog post afterwards, Yareli Prime will be cruising into Warframe with the following content:
- Yareli Prime, the centerpiece (farmable from new Relics)
- Kompressa Prime secondary (farmable from new Relics)
- Daikyu Prime primary (farmable from new Relics)
- Thalassa Prime Ephemera (Prime Access Bundle exclusive)
- Merulina Prime Syandana (Prime Access Bundle exclusive)
- Merulina Prime Domestik Drone (Prime Access Bundle exclusive)
- 90-Day Affinity Booster (Prime Access Bundle exclusive)
- 90-Day Resource Booster (Prime Access Bundle exclusive)
From May 21 till the next Prime's introduction, you'll be able to purchase Yareli Prime and her various Prime accoutrements through the following bundles:
For those who don't want to buy stuff with real money, you always have the option to farm up all three Primes coming on May 21, up till their vaulting (which won't happen before 2027).
We don't know what the Yareli Prime-dropping Relics are yet, but you'll be able to easily search it from the Codex or Reliquary Segment in your Orbiter on the day of release. If you want to collect the Relics as soon as possible, check out our handy guide on the fastest Relic farms for each era.
Note that Wisp Prime and her related Prime armaments (Fulmin Prime and Gunsen Prime) are also getting vaulted for a couple of years on May 21 — but your existing Relics with these drops will remain intact.
Also coming on May 21 is Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 9, as well as the brand-new Kullervo Deluxe bundle, containing the following:
- Kullervo Apostate Skin (designed by Liger Inuzuka)
- Apostate Baneful Blade
- Apostate Shoulder Spikes
- Piacle Sparring Skin
- Culpa Syandana
After release, Yareli Prime will get a proper Ballas-narrated cinematic trailer, but for the time being, here's a teaser:
