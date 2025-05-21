All Yareli Prime Relics in Warframe

Yareli Prime has splashed into Warframe today, and farming its Relics is much easier than farming the original Yareli. The actual Yareli Prime Access bundle can fetch you a built copy instantly with no crafting time, but it will set you back at least $80 in real money.

Instead, you can simply farm the Relics, which we will list in this article.

Yareli Prime was introduced on May 21, 2025, meaning it should remain unvaulted at least till Q2 2027. For those who don't want to grind the Void Relics for Yareli Prime, this is ample time for the player-driven market price for a full set to go down under 50 Platinums. For those who do want to farm them on day one, though, here's what you want.

All Void Relics for the Yareli Prime Warframe

To get the Yareli Prime Warframe, you'll want to farm the Lith Y1, Lith Z4, Neo A14 and Axi Y1 Relics.

Yareli Prime Blueprint: Neo 14 (Uncommon)

Yareli Prime Neuroptics: Lith Y1 (Rare)

Yareli Prime Chassis: Lith Z4 (Common)

Yareli Prime Systems: Axi Y1 (Rare)

Note that alongside Yareli Prime, Kompressa and Daikyu also got their Primed upgrades.

Check out the Ballas-narrated whimsical Yareli Prime trailer:

Best places to farm Yareli Prime Relics in Warframe

If you want to farm Yareli Prime as soon as possible, the best option is to farm up a lot of Standing with the neutral Syndicates you are affiliated with.

These sell Relic Packs (3 Relics) for 20,000 Standing a pop. If you have Rank 5 with three Syndicates, and max Standing with all of them prior to this update, you can get as many as 18 Relic packs, which means potentially 50+ Relics (discounting the Aya drops).

You can also get 25 more Relic Packs (75 Relics) from Teshin in a Relay (costs 15 Steel Essence per pack).

Since they always roll the current unvaulted Void Relics, you'll almost certainly end up with multiple copies of some or all Yareli Prime Relics this way.

This, however, requires prior planning. You could always farm all the Relics the usual way:

The Lith Y1 and Z4 Relics can be farmed by repeatedly running Hepit, Void (Capture). Alternately, you can also run an Exterminate Void Fissure in Oxomoco, Void with a Titania - Thermal Sunder setup, both getting you random Prime junk and potentially the Relic you're looking for.

(Capture). Alternately, you can also run an Exterminate Void Fissure in with a Titania - Thermal Sunder setup, both getting you random Prime junk and potentially the Relic you're looking for. The best place to farm the Neo A14 Relic is Ur, Uranus (Disruption).

(Disruption). Similarly, the best place to farm the Axi Y1 Relic is Apollo, Lua (Disruption).

