Warframe Isleweaver update: Everything we know

Isleweaver is the next major Warframe update slated to go live sometime in June 2024. This will be the first major content addition this year not directly set in Hollvania. Instead, we'll be returning to a more unexpected (if divisive) setting: Duviri. Isleweaver is somewhat similar in scope to the Seven Crimes of Kullervo update, in that it adds a new Warframe exclusively obtainable from a unique Duviri spiral.

Of all things, this new Warframe is the long-rumored Spider-frame! Here's everything revealed about the Isleweaver update thus far, which is mostly revelations and implications made in Warframe Devstream 188.

Does Warframe Isleweaver have a release date?

As mentioned earlier, Warframe Isleweaver is coming in June 2024, but a more specific release date is not known at this time. If we were to speculate, the release will most likely happen in the third or fourth week of June, about a month away from the Yareli Prime release.

Everything coming to Warframe with the Isleweaver update

Although Isleweaver takes a step away from Hollvania, it's still tied to Warframe 1999 content: the big bad (potentially) of this update is Major Rusalka, a.k.a. Neci, who now gets her very own Duviri realm. Here's everything in the Isleweaver update at a glance:

New Duviri mode: The Triumph of Dust

New Warframe: Oraxia (and new weapons)

New Clan Operation: Eight Claw

Other miscellaneous additions and QoL changes

Valkyr rework

Melee Slam damage rework

New player experience improvements

New Duviri mode: The Triumph of Dust

The Triumph of Dust (Image via Digital Extremes)

Once you beat The Hex quest in Warframe, Duviri will have a new exclusive node: The Triumph of Dust. Rather than just a spiral, it's a big mutation of Duviri gameplay in general. Here's what we know about this Isleweaver-exclusive realm:

Instead of your Drifter, you get to play as your full Warframe loadout in Duviri

You face Murmur enemies

This version of Duviri belongs to Neci (Major Rusalka)

Dominas Thrax is now available as a new vendor in The Triumph of Dust

Oraxia (the spider-frame) will be available as a boss fight, similar to the Kullervo boss in specific Spirals.

Defeating Oraxia grants you Scuttler's Husks, a new currency that can be turned in to Dominas to get Oraxia's Component Blueprints.

New Warframe: Oraxia, the Ensnaring Hunter

Oraxia is the 61st unique Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

Talk of a "spider-frame" was a long-term bit in the Warframe community, and it popped up now and then during Q&A phases of Devstreams and Devshorts. It turns out the spider-frame has been real for a long-time; the developers have turned this running gag into the very real 61st unique Warframe: Oraxia.

As the "Ensnaring Hunter", Oraxia will be able to:

Crawl on walls (if "everything goes to plan", says Game Director Rebecca Ford)

Isolate and execute enemies "weakened enemies"

Immobilize enemies in her web - although this description seems a bit too similar to Khora's Ensnare

Speculatively, Oraxia could draw sustenance from enemies caught in her web - implying Health and Energy leech. Plus, it would not quite fulfil the class fantasy of a spider-frame without the ability to summon Spiderlings.

Oraxia will have two signature weapons: a Thrown Secondary, and a Tenno Whip.

New Clan Operation: Eight Claw

With the release of Warframe Isleweaver, there will be a month-long Clan Operation: Eight Claw. This will specifically take place in the Triumph of Dust, and get you the Operation currency Dominus Aureus.

With this currency, you'll be able to get new Duviri-themed cosmetics. The exact new bling has not been revealed, but the total Operation reward inventory is comparable to Belly of The Beast, which is themed around Jadelight and the Jade Shadows update.

Other known additions in the Isleweaver update

The Isleweaver update is also adding the following new stuff and QoL improvements to Warframe:

New Operator Hairstyles: Flare, Minerva, Velimir, Kaya

Four new Augment mods: Kullervo, Citrine, Caliban, Jade

More KIM conversations: Ten new conversations are coming for each Protoframe. These are at the chronological end of their arc, extending their story even further.

Cavalero will now sell all currently available Incarnons from the rotation for Platinum. Previously, this provision was only available with the current B rotation (Boar, Gammacor, and so on), and the rotations added afterwards.

An Access Wheel will be added in Captura

Dojo QoL changes will make things a bit easier for the architects among us

Plants such as Dusklight Saracenia and Moonlight Dragonlily can be picked up by interacting with them, you no longer need to scan them with a Codex Scanner. It's not known what this means for the resource-doubling Synthesis Scanner widget, or the Botanist Augment mod (Nautilus).

Also, as promised by Steve Sinclair in Devshort 55:

Ambassador is getting a buff

Guaranteed Corrupted Holokeys will now drop for Railjack Void Storms.

There's also a Valkyr rework coming with this update, as well as a whole swath of new player improvements you can read about in this Dev Workshop entry.

Melee Slam rework

Warframe Design Director Pablo Alonso previously talked about wanting to nerf Slam attacks. Essentially, the Slam attack in its current form deals such a great amount of damage that it's easy to auto-pilot the game with a macro. With the Isleweaver update, the slam-enthusiasts can say goodbye to spamming the slam with micro-jumps.

Two changes were highlighted. Firstly, the radius of slam attacks now scales based on jump height, so you would need to gain some elevation to hit the currently default radius.

The other change is a fix on how Nira's mod set bonus is calculated. As of writing, it gives both a slam damage bonus and an undocumented melee damage bonus on top.

That is going away, but we are also getting a buff to compensate for the stat loss: it's changing from +100% each mod to +150%. This will be a final multiplier added on top of the outgoing modded damage, so it can actually wind up being a buff for most hammers. In other words, Slam attacks are still a viable thing to do, except you can't macro-spam your way to victory.

Note that a lot of the Isleweaver content remains to be discussed in Devstream 189, so stay tuned for more details!

