Warframe Isleweaver: Biggest quality-of-life changes

Warframe's Isleweaver update today will streamline the new player experience for greenhorn Tenno, starting with a more rewarding Junction-unlocking system. On top of this, a swath of QoL changes is also coming, continuing the trend with last month's Yareli Prime update, which added detailed Warframe and equipment categorization on the Arsenal menu.

Here are some of the biggest quality-of-life changes being introduced with Warframe Isleweaver.

All Major QoL improvements and changes in Warframe Isleweaver

No more Codex Scanner shenanigans (Image via Digital Extremes)

Plant harvesting changes

Players will no longer have to scan plants to earn their extracts. Now, plants like Moonlight Dragonlily and Ruk’s Claw will have a “Hold to Collect” context action to pick them up in-mission. Oxylus’ Botanist Precept has been changed to remotely perform the context action and vacuum the resource to the player.

The scanning mechanic was overly complicated for new players, so this simplification should benefit Plant Extract gathering for Tenno across the board.

Junction rewards overhaul

Selecting a Junction will open a new Junction Screen where players can view all tasks and rewards, with a separate button press required to enter the Junction itself. This allows the use of on-hover tooltips and lets us use more of the screen in general to display important information to players. The new menu also benefits from the following changes:

Players can no longer enter Junctions when all tasks are not completed.

Added the ability to click on a Junction task and have it transport you to the relevant Node (if unlocked).

The other big change is how Junction rewards are distributed.

Previously, players would have to defeat the Junction’s Specter to receive all of the rewards.

Now, each Junction Task has been assigned a reward that will be given upon Task completion, in addition to the goodies players earn after defeating the Specter. Players can complete Junction Tasks before the Junction is available to them, but will not be able to claim the reward until the Junction is accessible.

A more detailed documentation of what the new Junction task rewards are will be found in the patch notes coming later today.

Easier Arbitration Unlock

To pair up with the Junction overhaul, Arbitrations are now becoming much more accessible. Originally, it had the same requirement as Steel Path: completing all Star Chart nodes, but now, it will just require Junction completion. Arbitrations will now be unlocked upon completion of the Pluto > Eris Junction.

Vor boss Rework

Captain Vor is the first boss you face in your Warframe journey as a new player, so Digital Extremes is giving him a much-needed glow-up.

Vor will now get an all-new exclusive arena — when players enter the door, they’ll meet him face-to-face. In this new tile, players will see his new and reworked abilities in a better light:

Electricity grenades: His nervos grenades now spawn actual arc spheres that deal electricity in a wide area.

Electrical pylons: Vor uses the Janus key to summon a beam of electricity which will target players, similar to the mechanic seen in the Awakening Quest.

Shield: Vor’s health is broken into four segments. Upon losing one segment of health, he’ll cloak himself in the familiar shield orb and spawn reinforcements to protect him.

Teleport: Largely unchanged, but with some visual updates to indicate where he teleported to.

After losing half of his health (2 health segments), Vor will teleport deeper into his lair. Players will have to navigate tunnels armed with electrical traps to find him. These manifest as simple laser puzzles that players have to parkour through, and are designed to keep new players in mind. Hitting the lasers deals electrical damage, but players won’t be overly punished should they not traverse them perfectly.

Once you make it through the tunnel, Vor will be waiting on a series of platforms elevated over an electrified pool. Here, the fight will continue, with the added complication of the platforms occasionally lowering into the pool. At this stage, Vor will also unleash a few extra tricks up his sleeve:

Void Key Beam: This beam will swipe across the room, requiring players to jump to avoid it.

Electrical Orbs: (on his final health state) Vor creates 3 electrical orbs that will seek out the player, similar to Electric Eximus.

Rotating Incarnon Shop - now for all Incarnons!

Moving on to a change that will particularly help more advanced players, all Incarnon Genesis Adapters can now be purchased with Platinum. With the introduction of Boar, Gammacor, and the lot (currently rotation B) in 2023, the new Rotations have been available for Platinum purchase.

This convenience will now be extended to all Incarnon rotations. Now the Incarnon Adapters available in the current Steel Path Circuit rotation will also be available for Platinum Purchase in Cavalero’s store in the Chrysalith. Purchasing these Incarnons for Platinum will reward players with the Adapter as well as the required resources to install it.

This is not an exhaustive list of all QoL changes coming to Warframe with the Isleweaver update. There's also a handful of more niche changes meant to smooth the critical path for newer players, such as:

A revision of Rhino's crafting components to be only resources available on Earth and Venus

A few prompts to railroad players into the Natah quest

Simplification of Railjack sections in The New War

As mentioned earlier, stay tuned for the patch notes to see what exactly is changing. Until then, here are other Warframe guides from Sportskeeda:

