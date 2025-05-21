Warframe Update 38.6 patch notes: Yareli Prime, new Nightwave season, Kullervo Deluxe, and more

Yareli Prime has finally made it into Warframe with Update 38.6, but there's also a lot of other things you'd want to peruse the patch notes for. The Tonnkatt and Tak & Lug weapons are no longer tied to just the limited Galleon of Ghouls event. Instead, they can be farmed from the following Ghoul Purge-exclusive grineer (the next iteration is coming this weekend, May 24):

Ad

Tonkkatt: Ghoul Expired, Ghoul Rictus

Tak & Lug: Ghoul Devourer, Ghoul Auger

There's also some additional reward injection into Arbitration drop table, and a major QoL improvement to browsing the Arsenal, and dozens of general changes, as expected of this 1.2 GB update.

Before we drop into the actual patch notes for Warframe Update 38.6 to list out all the base game changes, here's all the brand-new stuff you can find after this update:

Ad

Trending

Yareli Prime has surfaced, alongside the expected Kompressa Prime, Daikyu Prime (surprise!), and a handful of bundle-exclusive Prime Accessories. Here's all the Yareli Prime Relics if you want to farm them for free.

Kullervo Apostate Collection, the Kullervo Deluxe set revealed in Warframe Devstream 186, is also here. The bundle contains the Kullervo Apostate Skin, two toggleable components, the Piacle Sparring Skin, and Culpa Syandana.

Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol 9, which will go live at roughly 2:15 pm ET. Here's all the rewards in this iteration of Nightwave.

The Gunblade Battekit, a new real-money only bundle, featuring Redeemer (non-Prime), the High Noon Stance mod, a 3-Day Affinity Booster, Pyra Opula Syandana, and Pyra Opula Sugatra. The Syandana and Sugatra can now also be acquired from Varzia using Aya.

Ad

The new Pyra Opula Syandana, exclusive to the Gunblade Battlekit (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)

Now, without further ado, here are all the changes as documented in the patch notes for Warframe update 38.6.

Ad

Warframe devs have taken this opportunity to fix some long-standing bugs with Yareli. This is no lite-rework, but it definitely makes this underused Warframe that much more playable.

Fixed Yareli losing functionality after riding Merulina into a Possessed Exolizer bubble in Void Cascade.

Fixed Aerial Bond’s Companion Cold field not activating while Yareli is airborne on Merulina.

Fixed subsumed Evade not gaining duration from headshots for Yareli while on Merulina.

Fixed brief function loss and animation break for Yareli when picking up a Thermian RPG while on Merulina.

Fixed Yareli not receiving buffs from dodge-based Mods and Arcanes while riding Merulina (e.g., Deadly Maneuvers or Cascadia Accuracy).

Fixed Yareli being able to use both a Primary Weapon and a weapon pick-up (e.g., Thermian RPG) at the same time while riding Merulina.

Fixed Yareli holding Throwing Weapons as if they were Pistols while riding Merulina.

Fixed the Cascadia Flare, Conjunction Voltage and Primary Frostbite Arcanes not triggering from Companion attacks while riding Merulina.

Fixed Azima’s alt-fire not dealing its intended damage while riding Merulina.

Fixed missing Faceoff UI while Yareli is riding Merulina.

Fixed Yareli holding a duplicate Coolant Canister after sealing a Thermia Fracture while on Merulina. Also fixed a partially filled Canister disappearing if picked up while on Merulina.

Fixed the Ghoul Purge Grokdrul Injection Bounty Stage not progressing if Yareli holds a Power Cell while she’s on Merulina.

Fixed Yareli holding an invisible Grimoire after holstering it while riding Merulina.

Fixed Yareli’s Passive staying longer than intended for Clients while continuously shooting while it decays.

Ad

Arbitration rotation rewards (excluding Omni Forma) have been added to the Arbitration store (Arbiters of Hexis in the Relay) to provide players an easier path to these items via Vitus Essence:

Arcanes

Arcane Pistoleer

Arcane Tanker

Arcane Bodyguard

Arcane Blade Charger

Arcane Primary Charger

Mods

Combat Discipline

Adaptation

Aerodynamic

Shepherd

Melee Guidance

Swift Momentum

Seeding Step Ephemera Blueprint

Ad

Added the ability to curate Warframes and Weapons in the Arsenal using category tabs. These categories are not perfectly exhaustive across all Warframe/Weapon types but use general qualities for the purposes of improving search. The “Miscellaneous” category covers Weapon types that fall outside of the other categories, which includes modular weapons (Kitgun & Zaws).

Warframe Categories:

Note: Certain Warframes will appear in multiple categories (example: Ash is listed in both Damage and Stealth)

Ad

Damage

Crowd Control

Support

Survival

Stealth

Primary Categories:

Rifle

Machine Gun

Precision Rifle

Shotgun

Beam

Bow / Crossbow

Launcher

Miscellaneous

Secondary Categories:

Pistol

Submachine Gun

Shotgun

Beam

Throwable

Miscellaneous

Melee Categories:

Light Blade

Fist / Fans

Two Handed Blades

Scythe

Staff / Polearm

Hammer

Ranged Melee

Miscellaneous

Added the ability to sort Mod inventory by selecting Sats in the Upgrade UI.

Selecting a stat will auto-fill the search bar with the term. For example, selecting the “Health” stat in the UI will add the term to the search bar and sort Mods that include Health stats.

To reset, simply select the x on the search bar to restore the full list of Mods.

Ad

Other additions:

Improved the search functionality in the Arsenal to more reliably bring up associated Weapons based on the search term. There were instances prior to these improvements where (for example) if you searched “Rifle” several weapons would appear that do not fit into that category.

This was due to the fact that some used Rifle Ammo but were not inherently Rifles themselves, which was erroneously included as part of the search logic. While there were also instances where searching a term (such as “Warfans”) would not bring up any results, something we’ve resolved in this update!

Updated the description for the “Cloaked Appearance” Accessibility setting to also mention "invisible". Now reads: “Modifies how allies appear while cloaked or invisible. This does not affect enemy perception, or the appearance of cloaked foes.”

Ad

The following enemies have received new mechanics to add more gameplay diversity with new players in mind:

Bailiffs have been added to Grineer missions as a mini-boss unit. These units have been reskinned and act as tanky slow-moving enemies with a Necramech-like charge and telegraphed hammer slam (in addition to their normal melee attacks).

Also reduced their health from 700 to 450.

Ballistas will now lock onto players and release a charged shot. We’ve updated the VFX on their beam to telegraph when they are about to shoot and have spruced up the shot to give it an extra oomph as well!

Eviscerators have a new area-denial mechanic where they shoot a volley of grenades in a line pattern. These grenades have a staggered explosion to keep Tenno on their toes and out of their way.

Ad

Each Archon Shard type now uses a different Secretion instead of all Bile in its removal cost.

Crimson: Oxides

Azure: Synthetics

Amber: Bile

Topaz: Pheromones

Emerald: Biotics

Violet: Calx

Reduced the Secretion cost of base Archon Shard removal by half from 30% to 15% (Tauforged Shards are unchanged at 30%).

Captura Wheel (Image via Digital Extremes)

Added a Captura “Quick Access” menu to the Gear Wheel while in Captura Scenes. Upon opening the Gear Wheel, players will be presented with these options:

Ad

Camera: Opens the Camera section of Captura settings

Text: Opens the Text section of Captura settings

Spawn Enemies: Opens the Spawn Enemies menu

Kill Enemies: Kills all spawned enemies in the Scene

Select Scene: Opens the “Select Captura Scene” menu

Lighting: Opens the Lighting section of Captura settings

Game Speed: Opens the Game Speed section of Captura settings

Added a “Show Advanced Controls” toggle to the Captura settings. For players who want to jump into Captura to take a quick screenshot, scrolling through the large amount of settings can be overwhelming. We’ve separated out the core features of Captura to always be visible, and hidden the following mechanics behind the Advanced Controls toggle:

Camera:

Look at Character

Detach Camera

Advanced Camera Controls

Show Post-Capture Dialog

Game Speed:

Game Speed

Game Speed Multiplier

All Filter Settings

Combat:

Enable Self-Knockdown

Enable Friendly Fire

Lighting:

Enable 3 Light Setup (and associated settings)

Time of Day

Moved the “Select Scene” options from the list of settings and put it beside the “Defaults” and “Back” buttons so it is more easily accessible.

Removed the “Take a Screenshot” Captura string from the menu when using a controller on PC, as other platforms have their specific controller button to use for taking a screenshot.

Ad

You can now replay the Heart of Deimos quest, Chimera Prologue, and Erra within the Prelude to War Quest.

You can now customize HUD colors for Reload/Charge and Cooldown HUD elements in the Accessibility settings > Interface > Customize HUD colors > Scroll down to “Combat Feedback” section.

Made the following changes to Ivara’s Concentrated Arrow Augment with the goal of making it a stronger single-target killer and Status Effect dispenser:

Now deals 50% Critical Chance on a fully charged shot.

Additional 50% Critical Chance on Weak Point hits, including headshots.

The AoE explosion now applies Status Effects (20% base chance).

The AoE explosion now has a Line of Sight check within the first 5 meters of the center.

This is to bring it in line with other Warframe abilities, while also balancing with the above adjustments!

Exalted Weapons can now equip Energizing Shot (excluding Jade’s Glory, Hildryn’s Balefire and Dante’s Noctua since they are AOE weapons).

Athodai’s unique trait now triggers on weakpoint kill, instead of only on headshot kill!

Reduced the Dedicant's health by ~30% following community feedback.

Kaya’s shoes are now tintable on her Gemini Skin!

Removed the Railjack Look Sensitivity setting for controllers as it did nothing.

Wild Kubrows will no longer attack players unless the player attacks a Kubrow or Kubrow Den first.

To accommodate this change, Companions will no longer target Neutral wildlife (Wild Kubrows, Desert Skates, or Feral Kavats) even if players have attacked them.

Live Heartcells dropped from the Quick Correct Potency mod now have an in-mission marker.

The rate that Reactant drops in Void Fissure missions will now increase when enemy spawn rates are being affected by Host’s platform.

Made general improvements to NPC pathing.

Increased the size of Varzia’s item grid.

16:9 ratio screens will now show 4 items per row rather than 5 to improve readability of the text and icons.

Updated the SFX of Temple’s Backbeat when cast on beat with a “guitar chug” sound.

Changed Burgerfest Peely Pix description to remove mention of the 10% healing on allies and defense targets as it was misleading since it heals differently between the two.

Now reads: “Enemies have a 15% chance of dropping Argon Burger Boxes that can be picked up to heal nearby allies and defense targets."

Improved Temple’s left hand positioning on Lizzie while casting abilities.

Improved skinning of the Chymerist coat to reduce deformations.

New cosmetics will now be marked with the “new” icon in the Appearance Screen.

We initially applied this to new equipment with Techrot Encore, and we’ve extended to another part of your Arsenal!

Removed the 1999 Demo from the Update Screen.

Now that Warframe: 1999 has been in player hands for many months now, our focus is getting players to play 1999 instead of the Demo itself.

Account Binding and Auto Login is now available for players who use the Epic Games Launcher! Learn how to set it up and more here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1454388-epic-games-account-binding-auto-login/

Disabled the ability to use Gemini Emotes while in Archwing.

Transforming in Archwing caused issues like the Skin appearing invisible after completing the animation. Due to technical complexities, we’ve disabled for the time being to prevent further issues.

Turned down the volume of the Techrot Encore log in music.

Restored Rhino Rubedo Plated Skin’s material color to its original rusty tint.

This was inadvertently changed when the skin was converted to PBR.

Also fixed the shoulder armor appearing grey.

Added hovering movement to the Liset in the Awakening Quest, instead of remaining stationary.

Made improvements towards how Auto-Install functions on pseudo-exalted weapons.

Potency Mods can now be Sold,Dissolved and Transmuted!

This functionality was temporarily removed shortly after Techrot Encore launch due to them giving more Endo than intended.

Changed the confirmation text to visit a Syndicate from your Base of Operations when you have not met the representative yet. Now reads: “You have not met the Syndicate representative yet. Are you sure you want to travel to this faction’s hub or relay to visit their representative?”

Updated the image in the Communicator Nightwave Act’s “How To” popup from a marked resource deposit to a marked dropped resource to clarify the Act’s requirements.

Ad

Here's some other general additions:

Added a “!” notification icon to the News Segment to indicate when something new has been added to the News and Community tabs.

Added the Tonkkatt and Tak & Lug Blueprints and Components to the Grineer Ghoul drop tables (specifically those faced during Ghoul Purge).

The Kullervo Noggle has also been added to the in-game Market for Platinum!

The following bundles can now be purchased either with real world currency or Platinum from the same Market page.

Ad

Developer Note: We experimented with this “one page two purchase options” in the Techrot Encore update with a test that only made it available to certain players. We have now implemented it for all players and will be applying it to future eligible bundles that are offered for both real world currency and Platinum.

Ad

Rhino Heirloom Steel Collection

1999 Gemini Oath Collection

1999 Cyte-09 Bullseye Bundle

Encore Gemini Collection

Encore Temple Bundle

Warframe has retired support of “Action Sets” in the Steam Input configs while using third party controllers on PC Steam and Steam Deck. The default Warframe controller config will now be used exclusively.

This decision was made to create a more stable experience for players by reducing the amount of issues associated with Steam Input configs overlapping with Warframe’s default config. This is also a preventative measure to help reduce issues when introducing new bindings to the game.

Ad

The controller config should automatically update in Steam to use the Warframe default when you start and exit the game once. We suggest avoiding changing the configs themselves in Steam to avoid further issues. Any config changes should be done through the "Customize Controller” settings in the game.

If you experience issues with Steam Input configs not updating, you can attempt to reset the configs with the following steps:

PC + Third Party Controller (Steam Input enabled)

Ad

If using an older custom config or an outdated official layout, connect a controller Launch Warframe (the game, not the launcher) Open the Steam overlay Select your current layout and a list of config options will appear In the "Recommended” tab select the "Official layout for Warframe" Apply the layout, and close Warframe Fully close Steam (main Steam window > Steam button top left > Exit) Reopen Steam Connect the controller Open Warframe

Steam Deck (Steam input is enabled by default):

Ad

If using an older custom config or an outdated official layout, launch the game Press the Steam button Scroll up to Warframe Select controller settings Select controller settings again in the bottom middle of the page Select your current layout and a list of configs should appear In the "recommended tab" select the "Official layout for Warframe" Apply the layout, and close Warframe Restart the Steam Deck Open Warframe again

Steam Deck + Third Party Controller (Steam Input enabled):

If using an older custom config or outdated official layout, launch the game Press the Steam button Scroll up to Warframe Select controller settings Select controller settings again in the bottom middle of the page Select your current controller and layout In the recommended tab select the "Official layout for Warframe" Apply the layout, and close Warframe Restart the Steam Deck Connect your controller Open Warframe

Ad

Depending on whether you are on PC Steam or Steam Deck, the following details will help you adjust your settings to make the most of this change:

PC Steam: Whether Steam Input is enabled or disabled, any binding customizations made in the in-game Warframe “Customize Controller” settings will take priority.

You can access these settings by opening up the Pause Menu in-game > Options > select “Controller” tab > select “Customize Controller”.

Note for Xbox/PlayStation controllers: These controllers have Steam Input disabled by default, however, if you had enabled Steam Input prior to this update and the controller is connected at launch, a popup will occur in-game informing you that Steam Input is enabled and that we recommend swapping to the Warframe default for the following reasons:

Xbox: To prevent potential binding functionality issues, we recommend you change the controller override in Steam to “Use Default Settings” (steps below).

PlayStation: Certain bindings (i.e. touchpad) will not function unless the controller override in Steam is swapped to “Use Default Settings”.

How to change controller override to Default Settings:

Ad

Open Steam Find Warframe in your Steam Library Click the Gear Wheel on the right side of the page Select Properties Select Controller Select “Use Default Settings” and close Warframe. Fully close Steam to ensure changes take effect before re-launching Warframe

Steam Deck: Steam Input is enabled by default on Steam Deck. However, if you experience any issues with your controller, you have the option to manually disable it using these steps:

Find Warframe in your Steam Library > Click the Gear Wheel > Properties > Controller > Select “Disable Steam Input”.

Ad

Added the “Universal Gemini Emote” that automatically uses the corresponding Gemini transformation emote for the Gemini skin you have equipped!

If you own a Gemini Skin, this emote is readily available to equip onto your Emote Wheel.

One of the Gemini Emotes will be randomly selected to play if used with a Warframe that does not have a Gemini Skin.

Added a new Auxiliary option to Minerva’s Gemini Skin that’ll allow you to put her sunglasses on her face!

Added a “Temple and the Rippers Poster” to Flare Varleon’s wares.

This was missed in Techrot Encore’s initial launch, so we’ve snuck it in now!

You can now change your Loadout from the Temporal and Deep Archimedea screens.

Ad

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More