Warframe Devstream 186 recap: Wolf of Saturn Six event, transforming Syandana, and Android version news

Warframe's Devstream 186 took place this Friday, March 29, 2025. It was meant to be a post-Techrot Encore feedback discussion, a genre of Devstream we don't expect major revelations from. However, we did get some news on what's there to do in April 2025 and also a sneak peek into some re-lighting Digital Extremes is doing for early-game content (although this will not be shipped in the next big update).

Ad

Here's a summary of all the important things revealed during Warframe Devstream 186. But first, a PSA: another batch of TennoConcert tickets just went live, so you might be able to grab them now if you missed your chance before.

Upcoming Deluxe Skins in Warframe

As for actual content, Digital Extremes unveiled two new future Deluxe Skins during Devstream 186.

Citrine

Citrine Deluxe Skin preview (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)

The developers showed off a working model for an upcoming Deluxe Skin for Citrine, a Warframe originally released over two years ago. Other than the Warframe itself, the skin will also reshape her Prismatic Gem into a plump rose.

Ad

Trending

Kullervo (concept art)

Concept art for upcoming Kullervo skin (Image via Digital Extremes)

This one is easily the coolest-looking Delxue set we have seen for a Warframe in a while (Rebecca Ford herself called it a "return to form" for Deluxes). Kullervo Deluxe is coming sometime later in an "unannounced update".

Ad

All major highlights from Warframe's Devstream 186

Here is a quick rundown of everything significant revealed during the stream:

The Wolf of Saturn Six Event is happening in April 2025.

A Reddit AMA takes place on April 2, 2025.

PAX East is where the next major Warframe update will be revealed.

Vor and other early-game bosses are getting a rework gradually, but this will not go live anytime soon.

Riftguard Syandana (included in TennoCon Digital Pack) can switch between two forms in-mission through an Emote.

A playable version of Warframe Android will be released this year.

Ad

Wolf of Saturn Six Event and Wolf Sledge Hammer

The Wolf of Saturn Six is coming back to Warframe in April 2025. For those who missed the original Nightwave episode all those years ago, this will be your first chance in a long time to face the Wolf in a series of tactical events. A guaranteed confrontation with the Wolf generally requires the expensive Wolf Beacon consumable, so this is a lucrative occasion for completionists.

Ad

Moreover, this will be your chance to farm the Wolf Sledge hammer set if you don't already have it. Due to the Wolf of Saturn Six being semi-retired, this hammer is now a relic item to flex in Fashionframe.

But how well does it do on the battlefield? Not too shabby, but not as good as something this rare should be. It has a hammer throw on charged attacks that's not available for other hammers, but that cannot match the potential of Glaives or Exodia Contagion Zaws.

Ad

Reddit AMA next week

Ad

Seven of the leading developers from the Warframe team will answer questions on the r/Warframe subreddit this coming Wednesday (April 2, 2025). The thread will go live at 1 pm EDT, while the questions will be answered from 2 pm to 4 pm EDT. This is the first developer AMA in years, so now is your chance to get your uncommon questions out.

The queries will be answered by:

Creative Director , Rebecca Ford

, Rebecca Ford Community Director , Megan Everett

, Megan Everett Weapons Art Lead , Kaz Adams

, Kaz Adams Audio Lead , Erich Preston

, Erich Preston Principal Writer , Kat Kingsley

, Kat Kingsley Lead Writer , Adrian Bott

, Adrian Bott Senior Narrative Designer, Ryan Mole

Ad

Warframe community survey

On top of a developer AMA, the first community survey form has come out since 2022. You can contribute your perspective through a Google form here. The questions are about your opinions on the game's current state, which part of the Warframe experience you would like the developers to focus more on, and things you personally want to see in the game.

PAX East will be a "big, beefy stream"

Ad

As announced before, Digital Extremes is hosting Devstream 188 live on the PAX East stage. It makes sense that big reveals are probably on the way. All attendees will have TennVIP rewards in-game, including the full Aesopex Armor set.

In other words, the May 2025 Devstream is certainly when the next major update will be announced. There's still Devstream 187 to go through in April 2025, so we can expect some early sneak peeks from it.

Ad

First-ever transforming Syandana

This one transcends into the void (Image via Digital Extremes)

The TennoCon 2025 Digital Pack will contain the Rifguard Syandana, the first-ever animated Syandana in Warframe. Granted, it's a real-money-only $25 purchase, but this distinction might make it the most worthwhile TennoCon Digital Pack so far. The Riftguard Syandana comes with a Riftguard Emote, which you can use from your gear-wheel to toggle its Void-touched mode (so the same transformation gimmick as Gemini Skins).

Ad

Warframe Android is coming in 2025

Game Director Rebecca Ford showed off what appears to be a "beta-beta" but functional build of Warframe on a Google Pixel 9. This is, of course, not to indicate that it's close to being done. As the devs explained, there's still a lot of development time that needs to go into it, and a closed or open beta will likely not predate a lightning meshing tech update that's coming.

Ad

However, the developers did assure us that we'll get to play Warframe on Android "sometime this year".

More Techrot Encore hotfixes are coming, but not much in the way of changes

Warframe has already pumped out five hotfixes post-Techrot Encore. More are coming our way, as further debugging is still ongoing at the developers' end. Specifically, there's still a lot of host migration in Techrot Encore content, which will hopefully get ironed out by the end of April 2025.

Ad

As for feedback on new systems:

The developers will look into making the Arcanes from Temporal Arcihmedea less rare.

The Omni Forma - Umbral Forma combo is probably not happening, as the Schrodinger's Forma conceptually clashes with the very idea of polarity-matching.

The Proxima Techrot Encore showdown for Infesed Liches doesn't feel rewarding over just doing it solo, but the developers say you're meant to "enjoy it with friends" and that the public matchmaking system was not really tuned with this showdown in mind.

Ad

Boss retouch

This is not related to the upcoming update, but the developers are now giving very early-game content a second look. Devstream 186 very briefly showed off a work-in-progress Vor fight facelift in Mercury, which involved new Vor abilities, a new two-parter arena with obstacle courses, and more importantly, a consideration of new loot to bosses in Steel Path.

The Grineer cave tileset is also getting some lighting rework, going back to the grunge atmosphere the original Warframe had in its vanilla era.

Ad

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback