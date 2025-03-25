Warframe TennoCon 2025 Digital Pack price and items, explored

Warframe has unveiled the Digital Pack for TennoCon 2025, and it contains the cooler cousin of the Repala Syandana. TennoCon is the long-running looter-shooter's annual convention that bestows exclusive rewards upon all participants. This year's edition will even have a full day of TennoConcert right afterward, for the first time — for those who managed to nab a ticket within the handful of minutes it took for them to sell out, that is.

For avid Warframe fans who wanted to join TennoCon but couldn't get the tickets, the TennoCon Digital Pack is a silver lining.

How to purchase TennoCon 2025 Digital Pack in Warframe

You can buy it starting March 28 here (Image via Digital Extremes)

TennoCon 2025 Digital Pack, like Prime Access bundles, cannot be purchased via Platinum. Instead, you'll have to buy it for real money from the Warframe website. Like all other years, the 2025 Digital Pack is priced at $24.99.

This also means the cost is not subject to storefront regulations or regional pricing. You can purchase it from here starting March 28, 2025. It will be available up till July 26 at 10:59 am ET.

After Digital Extremes made Heirloom skins permanent market additions, TennoCon Digital Packs are the only major time-gated exclusives in Warframe.

Perks and contents of Warframe's TennoCon 2025 Digital Pack

These are the centerpieces for the flexing (Image via Digital Extremes)

You get the following with a purchase of TennoCon 2025 Digital Pack in Warframe:

Currencies

475 Platinum , which alone is roughly worth a bit more than $25 with standard Platinum price

, which alone is roughly worth a bit more than $25 with standard Platinum price 1 Regal Aya, useable at Varzia's shop (Prime Resurgence) to get a few exclusive accessories (such as Noggles or Primed Extractors) or Prime weapons available in the rotation.

Cosmetics

Origins Bandana , a Drifter/Operator cosmetic that looks a bit like the Headband of Death from Ghost of Tsushima

, a Drifter/Operator cosmetic that looks a bit like the Headband of Death from Ghost of Tsushima Riftguard Syandana , a Syandana that looks like a current-gen fashionable version of the Repala TennoGen cloak

, a Syandana that looks like a current-gen fashionable version of the Repala TennoGen cloak Riftguard Emote

Misc

TennoCon 2025 Glyph

TennoCon 2025 Sigil

TennoCon 2025 Display (Decoration)

TennoCon Baro Relay ticket

On top of everything else listed here, all TennoCon Digital Pack purchasers get exclusive access to TennoCon Baro. This means you get access to a VIP Relay where Baro Ki'teer will be stationed from July 19, 2025, at 11 am ET to July 26, 2025, at 11 am ET.

Unlike the usual rotation-based Baro Ki'teer inventory, TennoCon Baro will bring everything he has sold so far. You'd still need to get them with the same amount of Ducats and Credits, though.

Each TennoCon Digital Pack is a one-time purchase per account. However, this does not bar you from purchasing future Digital Packs in the coming years.

