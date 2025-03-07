This year's TennoCon is all set for July 17, and 2025 will be the tenth year of this annual Warframe convention. As a celebratory milestone, it's only fitting that this year's TennoCon will be followed by a live concert ("TennoConcert" was the obvious choice when it came to naming this event) the day after. Additionally, Digital Extremes is selling a fresh batch of standalone tickets to TennoConcert separately.

The exclusive TennoConcert tickets will go on sale today, but if precedents are any indication, they are not going to be in stock for very long.

This year's TennoCon tickets sold out within hours of going on sale

Shortly after Warframe Devstream 184, TennoCon tickets went on sale roughly a month ago, on February 7, 2025. Anticipation is high for this annual festival, so the window to buy these tickets is generally quite limited; however, this year, they went out of stock remarkably fast.

Some players even entertained the possibility of scalping bots being involved in the equation, but this was debunked soon. TennoCon tickets are never eligible for resale or transfer, Digital Extremes has explained, as all tickets are verified to match the original buyer's identification.

Regardless, this lightning-round small window to get your hands on the TennoCon 2025 tickets left many fans holding the bag for nothing. This is perhaps part of the reason why TennoConcert has standalone tickets that are now being sold a month after the original TennoCon ticket sale window.

While technically TennoConcert (July 18) can be called the second day of TennoCon 2025, it does not qualify buyers to attend the first day at its usual venue (RBC Place in Ontario). However, it will still come with TennoCon 2025 Digital Pack (exclusive in-game items), and buyers can attend an official watch party hosted in Hilton DoubleTree as a consolation prize on July 17.

Warframe Creative Director Rebecca Ford has explained that TennoConcert is a full-fledged musical night, as expected from a traditional rock concert, as she put it during Devstream 185:

"We are doing a full-fledged concert... this is like a rock show, instrumental show, everything. Like, this is all-in, so we really are bringing the stage performance. It's gonna be a lot of fun."

While it's not really comparable to the actual brunt of a tenth-year anniversary TennoCon experience, it's still as close as players can get after missing a chance to get hold of the original tickets. Tickets go on sale at 2 pm ET on March 7 (today), so keep an eye on its Everbrite page!

