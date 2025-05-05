Warframe: Tonnkatt build guide

Tonnkatt is the latest Tonfa-type melee weapon in Warframe, sporting a Heat-generating passive on combo increment. At the time of writing, it is only obtainable from the freshly introduced Galleon of Ghouls event in Warframe. However, the developers have reassured that it will appear in future event inventories, likely including Nights of Nabreus.
In this guide, we're going to go over the stats of Tonkkatt, its unique trait, and how best to leverage it through a build.
Warframe Tonkkatt stats and Unique Trait
Tonkkatt is a by-the-miles Tonfa, and does not have the best stats to boast in this subcategory of melee weapons. However, it does have a Unique Trait: Increasing Combo Multiplier grants +4% Heat damage for 15 seconds. This stacks up to 30 times.
In a regular case, this means you would have to get 12x combo, then lose the 12x combo with a Heavy, and then repeat the process till you get the fully stacked bonus. There are two ways you can accelerate it:
- Generating combo through Rauta and then heavy-attacking. This is the same thing essentially, but through a method that does not require grouping up enemies.
- Generating combo through stacking up Initial Combo, and then spamming Heavy Attack. As Heavy Attack resets the combo, the Initial Combo kicking in again counts as combo generation. With the Tonkkatt build shown below, you can just do this a bunch of times to get the full stack.
As for the actual stats other than the passive, Tonkkatt is a Slash-heavy Tonfa with serviceable status and critical potential:
- Attack Speed: 1.08
- Base Range: 2.5m
- Critical Chance: 23%
- Critical Multiplier: 2.1x
- Status Chance: 21%
- Base Damage: 165 (132 Slash, 33 Puncture)
- Heavy Attack: 330x2
- Heavy Slam: 495
Best endgame Tonkkatt build in Warframe
Tonnkatt is quite awkward with how its Unique Trait functions, mainly due to its 15-second expiry timer. Thankfully, with our build, we rely on spamming the Heavy and don't need to worry about keeping up the Heat damage.
What, then, is the best Tonkkatt build in Warframe? The answer is the boring but dependable Electricity + Influence setup. The Heat buff is non-combining, so you can safely put on an Electricity mod, get some hybrid scaling, and then just spam Heavy attack to slash your way through enemy hordes.
The performance here is not anything mind-blowing; just using a Kronen Prime with the exact same setup would give you far superior results. A thing to note here is that Tonkkatt's Heat damage buff does not transfer over to the Heat DoT proc, which is currently a bug in Warframe.
Warframe Tonkkatt mod setup (4-Forma)
Best Warframe to use with Tonkkatt
Generally speaking, any good Warframe that benefits melee weapon synergizes here. Here are a few good options:
- Kullervo: Makes the Tonkkatt a lethal red-crit dispenser.
- Gauss: High-octane melee gameplay, higher attack speed, and the occasional bumping into walls.
- Saryn: Toxic Lash is never something to overlook, most importantly in a Melee Influence build.
How to get Tonkkatt in Warframe
As mentioned earlier, Tonkkatt is currently obtainable via the Galleon of Ghouls event. If you've missed the first weekend, the blueprint is not obtainable till its reprisal in another event. However, its parts can be farmed by grinding the May 16 - 19 weekend alerts:
- Tonkkatt Blade (2x needed to craft)
- Tonkkatt Handle (2x needed to craft)
Tonkkatt is not currently tradeable (neither blueprint nor components). However, you will be able to get these as future seasonal events or exclusive tactical alerts.
