Warframe Tennokai and perfect heavy attacks, explained

The updates for Warframe seen so far this year have put great emphasis on streamlining the base game and ironing out many of its long-standing issues. One of these areas is melee gameplay. The Abyss of Dagath update tried to make this aspect palatable, potentially for the soon-to-be mobile audience, by adding auto-melee. The final patch of this year, Whispers in the Walls, continues this trend by adding a Perfect Heavy Attack system.

After the Condition Overload and Blood Rush nerfs, melee was left in a disreputable state in the Warframe meta. As primary weapons continue to dominate the equipment power curve, the new Perfect Heavy Attack System sets out to make hand-to-hand combat both more engaging and rewarding.

This inclusion will be tied to the power of Tennokai, which has lore relations to the Whispers in the Walls quest.

How to unlock Tennokai in Warframe

Tennokai is a power obtained by completing the new quest (Image via Digital Extremes)

Beating the Whispers in the Walls quest in Warframe will reward players with a new Arsenal Segment that unlocks Melee Exilus mod slots as well as Melee Arcanes. The former's slots will be the basis for Tennokai attacks, enabled through mods that can be placed in this slot.

All Warframe Tennokai mods and gameplay details

Tennokai mods enable perfect heavy attacks (Image via Digital Extremes)

Generally, heavy attacks become more powerful with a higher combo counter, but they also consume the combo counter when used. This is why heavy attack builds are generally separated from combo-heavy scaling builds. Now, with Warframe Tennokai, you can enjoy the best of both worlds.

Essentially, this power makes it so that melee swings have a chance to bring up a Perfect Heavy Attack prompt. If you react quickly and heavy attack within this slim window, your move will consume no combo counter and have enhanced properties.

This can be done on any melee weapon of your choosing by placing Tennokai-enabling mods. They can be installed in the newly unlocked Exilus slot, allowing you to keep your actual mod setup intact. However, you may need to spend a few Forma to accommodate for the increased total mod drain.

Thus far, the following mods in Warframe enable Tennokai:

Certain Strike: Enables Tennokai and makes them apply on every 7th hit rather than be fully chance-based.

Focused Attack: Enables Tennokai with 12% additional chance to trigger. Also grants +30% Critical Damage to Heavy Attacks.

Heavy Aggression: Enables Tennokai with 60% extra damage to Perfect Heavy Attacks.

Perfect Condition: Enables Tennokai with 60% extra status chance for Perfect Heavy Attacks.

Perfect Reach: Enables Tennokai with additional range for Perfect Heavy Attacks.

The mod drain values for these are quite low, varying from four at base rank to seven at max rank. The sole exception is Focused Attack, which ranges from six to 11 drain. All of these mods can be obtained by engaging in content related to the Whispers in the Walls update.